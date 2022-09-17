‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Season 36: Fans Think Hope and Liam Need a New Home

Hope Logan and Liam Spencer have been through so much on The Bold and Beautiful. They were involved in a love triangle and had to deal with the presumption that their infant Beth had died. Liam and Hope finally found their way back to each other, but fans want them to make another move.

Annika Noelle as Hope and Scott Clifton as Liam | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Fans think it’s time Hope and Liam got a new home.

Inside Hope and Liam’s relationship

Hope and Liam met when the former worked at Spencer Publications, and he wanted to take down Forrester Creations. Hope, at the time, was dealing with the realization that her mother, Brooke, had slept with her boyfriend, Oliver.

Hope and Liam become friends, but Oliver noticed there was something more between them. The couple falls in love, but their relationship faces several hurdles. For instance, Oliver tries his best to get Hope back by making her jealous, while Liam finds himself dealing with a potential baby, thanks to Amber, who manipulates him into thinking her baby is his.

Hope and Steffy, at this time, were friends and Steffy kept consoling Hope throughout their issues. However, Steffy begins noticing Hope doesn’t love Liam as much as Liam does, and she fell in love with him. Steffy kisses Liam during his bachelor party, and after Hopes witnesses it, she calls the engagement off.

An angry Liam takes the ring and proposes to an eager Steffy. They get married but end up getting divorced, and he instead opts to marry Hope. However, on the day of their wedding, Hope delays, and Liam, thinking Hope stood him up, seeks comfort from Steffy. Steffy insists that they get married, but Hope refuses to make the marriage legal after seeing a video of Liam and Steffy kissing.

The trio goes back and forth, with Liam unable to choose between the two women. Eventually, Steffy makes the decision easier when she falls in love and gets married to Dr. John Finnegan, effectively ending the Steffy-Hope-Liam love triangle.

Fans think Liam and Hope need a new home

What news do we get? For example for Lope a house with a big bedroom and big bed? Or for Lope a baby boy and a normal Lope birth so that Hope can enjoy her baby's first months? A Lope holiday? A HFTF fashion show?? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/90XpRqyf8Y — Rose??LopeBeth (@RoseLopeBeth) September 1, 2022

Hope and Liam have been married for a while and are now raising two kids, Beth and their adoptive son Douglas (Thomas’ son). Many of their scenes usually happen in almost the same spot every time, and fans are sick of it.

B&B fans have been begging the show to give the couple more space to move around as the one room they usually film in makes it seem like they don’t have much space in their home. Fans hope writers will listen now that the show is heading into season 36.

In a recent Twitter thread, fans inquired if Liam and Hope can have a new set for their home, as the one room they show makes their house seem extremely small and like there’s no space for the kids. Considering the Logans are fairly well-off, it doesn’t make much sense to fans Hope seems to only have one room in her house.

Fans expect more from the new season

I hope you will really make meaningful changes because you let go of amazing actors like RS/DR/CH. bring back fashion competitions, parades. Thomas with an incredible, independent & sexy new woman, Wyatt back for explosive stories, New decor & other things. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/fSHDYn5q2H — Hanan ??‍♀️?‍♀️ (@hananazizi77) September 1, 2022

Aside from hoping that their favorite couple gets a new home, fans aired their expectations for the new season, which premiers on September 26th. Some fans urged the show to consider giving Thomas a love interest and not bring back his obsession with Hope.

Other fans begged B&B to bring back fashion shows and events as, despite the show revolving around the fashion industry, it gets overshadowed by the constant love triangles, scandals, and betrayals. Others called for the show to hire new writers to give the show fresh content.

