‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Sheila Carter’s Top 5 Evil Crimes

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s most famous villains. The iconic bad girl originated on The Young and the Restless before moving to its sister soap. For 30 years, she’s been causing havoc for everyone in Los Angeles. To commemorate her special anniversary, let’s look at her memorable crimes.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Sheila Carter kidnapped Lauren Fenmore’s baby

Sheila’s first notable crime occurred on The Young and the Restless and later set up her journey to The Bold and the Beautiful. Sheila worked as a nurse in Genoa City and developed a crush on Dr. Scott Grainger (Peter Barton), Lauren Fenmore’s (Tracey E. Bregman) husband. A one-night stand with Scott leads to Sheila’s pregnancy; however, the baby is stillborn.

Lauren, pregnant at the same time as Sheila, gives birth to a son, but Sheila switches him with a black-market baby. Lauren’s “baby” later dies, while Sheila raises Scotty Grainger (Daniel Hall) as her son. However, Sheila’s baby switch is later discovered by Lauren. Before Sheila can be arrested, she is presumed dead in a house fire.

Later Sheila is shown alive and well and moves to Los Angeles to work at Forrester Creations.

She accidentally “killed” her son Finn

When Sheila returned to The Bold and the Beautiful in August 2021, she dropped a massive bombshell. She was the birth mother of John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) new husband. Sheila and her daughter-in-law immediately clashed over Sheila’s role in Finn’s life.

Tensions between the two women came to a head in April 2022. During a heated confrontation, Sheila pulled out a gun but accidentally shot Finn. A horrified Sheila watched Finn die, then shot Steffy. However, Steffy survived and implicated Sheila in Finn’s murder.

Yet, Sheila escaped prison and discovered Finn was alive thanks to Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). After chasing Li off the road, Sheila nursed Finn back to health. Despite efforts to keep Finn to herself, Sheila eventually let him go to reuntie with his family. Meanwhile, after faking her death, she’s in hiding.

Sheila Carter shot Taylor Hayes on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Sheila and guns are a dangerous combination. The villain loves to hold people at gunpoint, and in 2002 she took Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) hostage. However, Sheila is distracted when Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) enters the mansion.

As Sheila makes Brooke her target, Taylor fights her for the gun but is shot in the process. Sheila is arrested and sent to prison. Taylor dies of her gunshot wounds; however, in 2005, she returns alive and well, thanks to Prince Omar (Kabir Bedi).

She tried to kill Stephanie Forrester multiple times

During her time on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila’s made many enemies. But she met her toughest opponent in Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). The two strong-willed women’s rivalry made for one of the show’s most epic feuds.

Sheila’s plot to destroy Stephanie led her to drastic actions. In 1996, Sheila poisoned Stephanie with mercury by switching her pills. Stephanie’s health declines, and she’s admitted to the hospital. However, she later makes a full recovery.

In 1998, their rivalry became heated when Sheila accused Stephanie of stealing her husband, James Warwick (Ian Buchanan). Sheila warns Stephanie to stay away from James, or she’ll hurt Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). James overhears Sheila’s threat and has her arrested.

Yet, Sheila escapes and shoots Stephanie before fleeing town with her daughter Mary Warwick (Courtnee Draper).

She held James Warwick captive in her basement

Kidnapping is one of Sheila’s most evil crimes. In 1995, she kidnapped and held her psychiatrist, James, hostage in her basement. Sheila’s reason for locking James up is because he knew about her secrets from Genoa City.

However, James eventually escaped, then he and Lauren revealed Sheila’s secrets to the Forresters. Sheila then held everyone at gunpoint before trying to take her life. Sheila would later be admitted to a mental hospital, and James would become her doctor.

Sheila and James later married and settled down with their daughter Mary. However, James’ belief that Sheila could change was diminished when she returned to her old tricks.