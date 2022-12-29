‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Is the Show Preempted on Dec. 30, 2022?

Like many shows, The Bold and the Beautiful often gets preempted. Viewers will miss out on new episodes because of breaking news or the holidays. With New Year’s coming up, fans won’t see a new episode on Dec. 30.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ will be preempted on Dec. 30, 2022

The Bold and the Beautiful has been preempted many times in 2022. It was mostly for national news coverage, including the Jan. 6 hearings. Then they also took breaks during March Madness and Thanksgiving.

With the year coming to an end, the show is again preempted. According to Soaps.com, A new episode won’t be seen because of CBS airing coverage of the Sun Bowl. Instead of a new episode, fans will be treated to a classic episode.

An older episode of the soap opera will be shown

Many fans will be upset with The Bold and the Beautiful being preempted. But the network will compensate for it by showing a classic soap opera episode. On Dec. 30, fans will be treated to another viewing of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) Monte Carlo reunion.

Steffy and Finn’s reunion was one of the top moments of the year. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as Steffy came face-to-face with her presumed dead husband. Any fans who missed the episode or want to see it again will have their chance on Friday.

New episodes of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ will air next week

As long as there are no other interruptions, fans can expect new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful for Jan. 2 through 6. The show is generating a lot of buzz with its shocking moments. Fans were stunned when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was revealed as Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) new accomplice.

The devilish duo is creating turmoil for Steffy and Finn. Although Steffy wants Sheila behind bars, it may come at her mother’s expense. Bill is using blackmail to keep his new lady friend out of prison.

If Steffy turns Sheila in, he’ll tell the police that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shot him. Steffy is in a no-win situation and finds herself at Bill’s mercy. She’ll have a big decision regarding Sheila and Taylor, and the aftermath is bound to be explosive.