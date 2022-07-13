‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Why Was the Show Preempted Yesterday?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are accustomed to the show being preempted. While the series tries to air new episodes during weekdays, it occasionally gets interrupted because of holidays, sports, or breaking news. Fans missed out on the July 12, 2022, episode because of another preemption.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ was preempted on July 12, 2022, because of the January 6 hearings

Recently, The Bold and the Beautiful and other soap operas have been preempted because of national news. The ongoing coverage of the January 6 hearings has disrupted daytime TV. On July 12, 2022, the hearings resumed at 1 pm, causing many networks to halt their regular programming.

Naturally, fans were annoyed at not seeing the latest Forrester and Logan family drama. The show tweeted a message apologizing for the preemption but promised a new episode the following day.

Today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful has been preempted. It will air tomorrow at our regularly scheduled time. — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 12, 2022

A new episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ will air on July 13, 2022

While fans were upset The Bold and the Beautiful was preempted on Tuesday, they’ll see a new episode on Wednesday. The episode initially scheduled for July 12 will air on July 13. According to Soaps.com, fans can expect lots of suspense in the new episode.

With Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) still on the loose, the Forrester and Logans are being cautious. Detective Baker (Dan Martin) provides Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) with the latest updates. As the trio discusses Sheila’s escape, they’ll realize she had help from an accomplice, someone they know.

Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) secretly plots to escape his mother’s clutches. However, he has his work cut out for him when Sheila leaves Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes) in charge. Mike will do anything for Sheila, yet even he questions her frame of mind. With Mike’s uncertainty about Sheila, Finn might use this to his advantage.

Will Finn be able to convince Mike to let him go? Or will his pleas fall on deaf ears?

The rest of the week is filled with confrontations

As long as there are no more preemptions, fans can expect new The Bold and the Beautiful episodes for the rest of the week. There will be plenty of drama as massive confrontations occur. First, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) has a chat with her husband’s mistress Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). Although Quinn reunited with her ex-lover Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), she’s still upset over Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) betrayal.

Finn awakes and is startled by his surroundings and situation. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/dwbdPcKpCc pic.twitter.com/s8cprIURIV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 6, 2022

Seeing Donna and Eric flaunt their relationship around Forrester Creations will be humiliating for Quinn. She’ll corner Donna and explain her pain over the couple’s actions. Given Quinn’s fiery temper, Donna might want to be cautious around her Honey Bear.

Meanwhile, Finn’s attempt at freedom hits a snag when Sheila arrives home unexpectedly. Sheila is already on edge, and Finn’s plot raises her temper. During a heated confrontation, Sheila hurts Finn and worries she may lose him again.

