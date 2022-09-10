‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 4 Actors Who Could Be Leaving the Show

Actor Rena Sofer’s exit from The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the year’s biggest soap opera stories. After nine years as Quinn Fuller, Sofer decided it was time to leave. Sofer’s departure has opened up speculation that more actors could be on their way out. Let’s look at four people to keep an eye on.

The Bold and the Beautiful actor Darin Brooks I Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One of The Bold and the Beautiful actors whose status is always in question is Darin Brooks. Since 2013 Brooks has played Wyatt Spencer, Quinn’s son. Wyatt became a fan favorite because of his relationship with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and rivalry with his brother Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

While he was once a leady man, Wyatt’s become a supporting actor. These days he’s on a recurring basis, only popping up to offer advice to Liam or Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Brooks has been busy with other projects, including his critically acclaimed Apple+ series Amber Brown.

With the writers apparently not knowing what to do with Wyatt, it wouldn’t be surprising if Brooks followed in Sofer’s footsteps.

Diamond White’s character Paris Buckingham, might have worn out her welcome

In 2020, Diamond White debuted as Paris Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans immediately liked Paris as she became a thorn in her sister Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) side. Cut to two years later, and that feeling has waned.

The reason for the turn against Paris is her waffling between men. Paris has had major relationships with Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). She’s also had flirtations with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and a crush on John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

Paris is nursing a broken heart after being dumped at the altar by Carter. Although it appears that she’ll reunite with Zende; fans aren’t for it. Despite the writers pushing the character, fans feel she’s worn out her welcome.

Delon de Metz’s new pilot has his status in question

Actor Delon de Metz joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 2020 as the new Zende. He had big shoes to fill, replacing Daytime Emmy winner Rome Flynn, but de Metz made the role his own. The actor’s skills haven’t gone unnoticed by other producers.

He was set to star in an upcoming drama pilot for NBC called Unbroken. According to Deadline, the pilot wasn’t picked up by the network, which means de Metz will continue his soap opera work. However, a talent like de Metz will surely receive more offers which might alter his status with the CBS show.

Heather Tom’s talent is being wasted on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful hit the jackpot landing Heather Tom as Katie Logan. The Daytime Emmy winner is one of the best actors in daytime TV. For 15 years, she has played the beloved heroine Katie. Yet, in the past year, she and her character have been absent.

Tom is busy with directorial work, which means her onscreen presence has been reduced. Add in the fact that writers don’t have a storyline for Katie; it makes fans question her status. Like Sofer, Tom’s talent is being wasted on the show.

With Katie a recurring character now, it wouldn’t be shocking if Tom decided to exit. An actor of her caliber would have no trouble finding work elsewhere.

