‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke and Liam Engage in a Forbidden Affair

Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) love life is the main focus of The Bold and the Beautiful. The blonde beauty’s appetite for men often leads to trouble for herself and others. If rumors are true about her next romantic conquest, she might become the most-hated woman on the show.

Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer are growing closer on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Once again, Brooke’s marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is in shambles. It’s all thanks to Ridge’s ex-wife and Brooke’s longtime enemy Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Brooke accuses Taylor of ruining her marriage by using Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) to lure Ridge back.

Brooke’s daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is in a custody dispute with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) over Douglas. Naturally, Brooke can’t resist chiming in with her two cents. Brooke’s worried about how losing Douglas would affect her daughter and has expressed her opinion to Hope’s husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Thomas discusses the possibility of Douglas moving back in with him to Hope and Liam. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/hAQszZOzPQ pic.twitter.com/nVMdNMYcSh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 11, 2022

Liam is also concerned about the custody arrangement, but for a different reason. He’s suspicious that Thomas has returned to the dark side and is using Douglas to woo Hope. Brooke and Liam’s concern over Hope has brought the two closer together, but are they about to commit the ultimate betrayal?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans believe the two will have an affair

Whenever a man and woman are in a scene together on a soap opera, speculation automatically begins on whether they’ll become a couple. The producers and writers love chemistry testing to see if the characters have any sparks. Brooke and Liam’s recent scenes have sparked rumors in The Bold and the Beautiful fandom.

On a Reddit thread, fans voiced their opinions on how they believe Brooke and Liam will have an affair. “Liam and Brook should get together, lol. They get along better than anyone on the show. Thomas nad Hope would be e great,” wrote one user.

“Only if it kills Hope for good, haha,” replied another viewer.

“That would be an interesting combo, and Brooke has been known to find herself with her daughter’s husband; just ask Bridget,” another fan wrote.

A Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer affair would make for juicy drama

Brooke has a history of sleeping with her in-laws. In 2001, Brooke’s affair with her son-in-law, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), led to Hope’s conception and the destruction of her and Bridget Forrester’s (Ashley Jones) relationship. Then in 2010, Brooke slept with Hope’s boyfriend, Oliver Jones (Zack Conroy), after mistaking him for Ridge at a masquerade party.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope and Liam attempt to comfort a distraught Brooke. pic.twitter.com/kGhSFxBRkK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 16, 2022

Could history be repeating itself? While some fans won’t like the idea, a Brooke and Liam affair would make exciting drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. If Brooke and Liam weren’t already hated enough, their betrayal would make them public enemy number one.

Hope will be devastated over the affair, and it might finally end Lope. Although Hope was able to overlook Liam’s past transgressions, sleeping with Brooke may be too much for the couple to overcome. As for her relationship with Brooke, that, too, will also be shattered.

Out of all Brooke’s children, Hope is her most precious. Losing Hope would be gut-wrenching for Brooke, who’ll shed a few tears and beg for forgiveness. Hope managed to forgive Brooke for the Oliver debacle, but Liam might be the man to tear the mother and daughter duo up for good.

