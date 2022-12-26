‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge Could Attempt a Polyamorous Relationship

If you’ve been watching The Bold and the Beautiful for a while, there’s no doubt you’re familiar with the love triangle between Taylor Hayes, Ridge Forrester, and Brooke Logan. The love triangle feels almost as old as the soap itself, surviving cast changes, affairs, deceptions, and all the drama that soaps are notorious for stirring up.

Jacqueline MacInness Wood as Steffy Forrester, Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, Lawerence Saint-Victor as Cater Wilson, Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

But recently, many Bold & Beautiful viewers have expressed their increasing frustration with the storyline, calling the love triangle old, boring, and broken. But there’s one aspect of this storyline that the writers never seem to have considered: polyamory.

And with polyamorous relationships becoming more and more mainstream, it isn’t completely out of line to suggest this soap could go where it never has before. And the fans are so tired of Ridge bouncing back and forth between these two women; some of them are all for a polyamorous storyline.

What is polyamory?

Tormented and heartbroken, Brooke begs Ridge for answers today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/jBjCLkcui0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 10, 2022

Polyamory is a form of ethical non-monogamy that involves having romantic relationships with multiple people, Psychcentral explains. Polyamory is actually very different from having an open marriage or swinging, as it is about having long-term emotional (and sometimes sexual) relationships with more than one person at once.

At the core of polyamory are honesty and consent — all parties agree to have the relationship style that they do. Considering this is a love triangle that has spanned three decades, it’s clear that Ridge has serious ties to both Taylor and Brooke.

He has children with both of them, priceless memories with both of them, and plenty of baggage with both of them. What would happen if the writers tried something new and let the three of them work out a relationship style that benefits them all?

Could Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge have a successful polyamorous relationship?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge struggles with complex emotions involving Taylor and Brooke. pic.twitter.com/J3PDfNjjKe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2022

Of course, Brooke and Taylor have a long history and an intense rivalry, so it isn’t easy to imagine either of them accepting a polyamorous relationship style. And even if they did, the fans might grow bored with it after a while. After all, if Ridge is happily committed to both women and both women are at peace, where is the drama that soap fans have come to love with this trio?

But recently, Brooke and Taylor put their differences aside, ended their rivalry, and walked away from Ridge together. We all know that the love triangle story is far from over, but with Brooke and Taylor united, anything is possible. Besides, if Ridge was dating both women, they would be free to pursue other love interests as well, which could be very entertaining.

The Bold and the Beautiful has flirted with polyamory before

Excited to see what happens next? ? #BoldandBeautiful Is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/fMsCWJRHde — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2022

The Bold and the Beautiful has presented some pretty progressive storylines in the past, such as Maya coming out as transgender — but they’ve never promoted polyamory. The closest the writers got was a tease at an open marriage between Eric and Quinn, Soaps She Knows recaps.

When Eric and Quinn separated briefly, she had a passionate affair with Carter that she never quite got over. For a while, it looked like Eric was accepting of Carter’s presence or at least the idea of his wife being satisfied. Of course, that all ended with what was possibly the sweetest break-up in daytime history (between Eric and Quinn) and Quinn rushing off to interrupt Carter’s wedding to Paris with Eric’s encouragement.