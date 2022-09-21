‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is an iconic heroine/vixen on The Bold and the Beautiful. Like many characters, her life is prone to drama. Brooke’s latest turmoil might involve a health crisis.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ foreshadows a health crisis for Brooke Logan

Most of Brooke’s turmoil centers on her on-again, off-again relationship with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Brooke and Ridge are separated, but she’s determined to win back her man from Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). While Brooke’s primary concern is Ridge, it’s her health she should worry about.

Brooke sets up a surprise romantic evening to remind Ridge of their true love. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/CFWhy9CLXG pic.twitter.com/6YnlzaIuiy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 19, 2022

On the Sept. 19 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke was planning a romantic evening for Ridge with Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) help. During their conversation, Brooke mentioned to Hope that she missed a doctor’s checkup. This tidbit of information didn’t go unnoticed by viewers on Twitter.

“Why did Brooke mention missing her yearly checkup? I bet she will use some health issue to keep Ridge from going to Taylor), wrote one fan.

“I think it’s foreshadowing, and Brooke will have some health issue,” another commenter replied.

Brooke Logan’s health issue reunites her and Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful is hinting that Brooke will have a health crisis. As expected, the news will undoubtedly send waffling Ridge back to his destiny. Ridge is again torn between Brooke and Taylor. Although it appears he’s in love with Taylor, he’s not ready to give up on Brooke.

While the show is teasing a Tridge reunion, fans know Ridge and Brooke are far from over. When Ridge learns that his Logan is sick, he’ll rush to her side. Brooke’s illness will make Ridge realize how much he loves her and wants to spend the rest of their lives together.

But the Bridge reunion might not last long.

Will she die on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Whenever a soap opera character is diagnosed with an illness, fans worry that they’ll die. Brooke’s health crisis will have The Bold and the Beautiful viewers concerned. However, fans should rest assured that Brooke isn’t going anywhere. She’s one of the show’s most famous leading ladies and will be around for many more years.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke surprises Ridge with a late-night visit and a plea to reunite. pic.twitter.com/UqtBdlra5u — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 6, 2022

Yet, Brooke’s relationship with Ridge might not survive this latest ordeal. While Ridge is frantic Brooke might be dying, but she’ll turn out to be fine. However, given Brooke’s deceitful nature, she’ll milk this for everything it’s worth.

Now that she finally has Ridge back, Brooke doesn’t want to lose him again. She knows her illness is the thing keeping them together and will lie about her condition. However, as with all secrets, Brooke’s deception will be uncovered, possibly by Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

When Steffy busts Brooke, the Logan matriarch will have a lot of explaining to do. Ridge has forgiven Brooke for her past misdeeds, but this may be the final straw for him.

