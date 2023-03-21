‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Deacon Loses Everything in Sheila Takedown

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has come a long way since his bad-boy days on The Bold and the Beautiful. The reformed convict is in a good place since he’s reconnected with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and opened his restaurant. However, Deacon’s lady love Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), could destroy his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Sean Kanan I David Livingston/Getty Images

Deacon Sharpe is in love with Sheila Carter on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

From the moment Deacon and Sheila met, they became a match made in hell. The reformed bad boy and the notorious villain turned heads with their romance. Although their relationship started as fake, it turned into real love.

Deacon went above and beyond to protect Sheila, including hiding her from the police. He knew harboring a dangerous criminal was risky, but Deacon was a man in love. Even when Sheila dumped him for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), his feelings never wavered.

Sheila and Deacon defend their fake love to Finn and Hope. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/jS6nkqYLm5. pic.twitter.com/SAwiS0DQ8l — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 25, 2021

Deacon and Sheila continued their affair behind Bill’s back. The restaurant owner professed his love for Sheila, who was adamant she was staying with Bill. Despite Sheila’s rejection, Deacon isn’t giving up on her.

However, he might regret his loyalty to Sheila when she’s busted.

Operation take down Sheila Carter is in full effect on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Unbeknownst to Sheila and Deacon, there’s a secret plot to take her down. As seen on the Mar. 15 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are working with the FBI to capture Sheila. Their surveillance of Sheila lets them in on her secrets, including her affair with Deacon.

It won’t take long for Bill and Ridge to suspect that Deacon harbored Sheila while everyone thought she was dead. Deacon is on probation for his previous crime of trying to kill Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). He doesn’t want to go back to jail, but that’s what might happen during the Sheila takedown.

Will Deacon Sharpe lose everything?

Like many of Sheila’s other men, Deacon will become collateral damage in her latest ordeal. If anyone discovers his involvement with Sheila, that’s the end for him. He’ll lose his freedom, his business, and his daughter Hope. However, Deacon might get an opportunity to prove his worth.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful rumors suggest that Deacon will team up with Bill and Ridge. To protect himself from jail, Deacon agrees to get Sheila to confess to her other crimes. Deacon’s loyalty is tested as he becomes an unwilling participant in Bill and Ridge’s plan.

Things are about to get REAL interesting REAL fast! Are you ready for it? ?? #BoldandBeautiful will be back with all-new episodes Monday on @CBS! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/T5Xmlrb7zc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 16, 2023

He loves Sheila and doesn’t want to break her heart, but at the same time, he doesn’t want to give up his life. Deacon could be the key to finally putting Sheila behind bars. He’ll be labeled a hero but feel guilt for turning on his girlfriend.

Deacon’s conscience will increase if Sheila plots revenge by revealing his secrets. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, especially if that woman is Sheila.