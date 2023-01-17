‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Deacon Pursues New Romance With Taylor

The Bold and the Beautiful bad boy Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is single again. Since his ex-lover Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has moved on, it’s time Deacon does the same. Deacon’s pursuit of his next romance might send him to a particular doctor.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Sean Kanan I David Livingston/Getty Images

Deacon Sharpe pursues a new romance on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Although he’s a reformed bad boy, no woman can resist Deacon’s charm. His famous exes included Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) and her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Recently, he was in a relationship with Sheila.

Deacon put everything on the line to harbor Sheila from the cops. But now that Sheila’s free, she’s moving on with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). As for Deacon, he’s ready to take control of his life.

According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Deacon pursues a new opportunity. Part of Deacon’s plan might include a new romance, which could have him booking sessions with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Deacon tells Sheila that she can’t see Hayes and Finn again. pic.twitter.com/TpfEgOWVJS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 12, 2022

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ teased a romance between the two

A Deacon and Taylor romance was teased last year. The pair grew close as they bonded over being heartbroken by Brooke and Ridge. Taylor also helped Deacon with his PTSD from the night of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) shooting.

Taylor was grateful for Deacon’s help saving her daughter that tragic night. It appeared The Bold and the Beautiful psychiatrist was falling for Deacon. Yet, their budding romance came to a screeching halt.

Before leaving on a trip to Monaco, Taylor puts an end to Deacon’s romantic pursuit. She claimed a romance between them would cause drama for everyone, including Ridge. But with Ridge out of the picture, Taylor is moving on.

Since Deacon is free from Sheila, he can pick any woman. Taylor may be the one he wants.

Deacon Sharpe and Taylor Hayes’ relationship causes trouble

The Bold and the Beautiful would have a fantastic couple with Deacon and Taylor. Like many romances, theirs would bring lots of excitement and drama. First, there’s Taylor’s friend Brooke.

The two ladies have called a truce after 30 years of fighting over Ridge. Yet, it’s a matter of time before they’re fighting again; this time, it’ll be over, Deacon. Brooke won’t be happy with another of her exes going after Taylor and won’t shy away from expressing her opinion. Taylor will be upset at Brooke for interfering in her life and accuse her of wanting Deacon for herself.

What do you think of a Deacon/Taylor pairing? Deacon could definitely use some “therapy” and Taylor could definitely use some fun. “Let the healing begin, Doctor.” @KristaAllenXO @BandB_CBS #BoldandBeautiful #boldandthebeautiful pic.twitter.com/BUl7zB0bUc — Sean Kanan (@seankanan) July 13, 2022

Aside from Brooke, the couple will also have to deal with Sheila. The infamous villain will be jealous and worried when Deacon begins hanging out with Taylor. Sheila will warn Deacon about becoming involved with Taylor, yet he’ll heed her threats.

However, Sheila will stir up trouble when she reveals her whereabouts when everyone thought she was dead. Taylor won’t be so forgiving upon learning about Deacon and Sheila’s alliance.