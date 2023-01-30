‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Douglas’ Dark Side Emerges, Causes Trouble for Lope

Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) is a young show stealer on The Bold and the Beautiful. Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) son has won the audience’s hearts with his sweet demeanor. But the boy might become a troublemaker like his dad.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Henry Joseph Samiri and Matthew Atkinson I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Douglas Forrester goes from sweet to manipulative on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Little Douglas has gone through a lot in his young life. After his mother Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) death, he and Thomas returned to Los Angeles. Douglas formed a bond with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), who he came to view as his new mommy.

Douglas’s father also became infatuated with Hope and schemed to make her his wife. Yet, Thomas’ manipulations, including lying that Beth Spencer (River Davidson) is alive, were exposed by Douglas. After Thomas’ latest scheme with the CPS call, Douglas moved back home with Hope and her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas attempts to protect his sordid secret from being revealed. pic.twitter.com/7gq03SokrR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 15, 2022

Hope claims Douglas is a happy child who loves living with her and doesn’t want anything to do with Thomas. Yet, she’ll be shocked when she notices a drastic change in her son’s personality.

Douglas Forrester plots to break up Hope Logan and Liam Spencer

Despite Thomas’ bad behavior, Douglas still loves his dad and is upset when he has to move back to the cabin. Douglas’ family has stepped up to make sure he’s okay. Last week, Douglas enjoyed spending time with his cousin Kelly Spencer (Sophia Paras McKinlay) and his uncle John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). But when Liam arrived to pick him up, Douglas didn’t look happy.

Although Liam’s trying to be a father figure to Douglas, the boy’s made it clear Thomas is his dad. Douglas also expressed his wish that Hope and Thomas would be together. Yet, that’s not happening, but it might if Douglas has his way.

According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful rumors suggest that Douglas will cause problems for Liam and Hope. With Douglas pushing Liam away, it’ll spark concern from Hope and Liam. While the couple will put on a united front, they might not stand a chance against Douglas.

Is a Lope breakup on the horizon on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Hope and Liam’s marriage might be in trouble on The Bold and the Beautiful. Of course, Thomas remains a factor since he could return to work at Forrester Creations. Liam won’t be happy about Thomas and Hope working together and warns Thomas to stay away. Yet, it’s Douglas whom Liam should be concerned about.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope and Liam take extreme measures to protect Douglas. pic.twitter.com/rWPj81Rl1w — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 3, 2019

Douglas will prove he’s a chip off the block as he plots to remove Liam from Hope’s life. Hope and Liam will argue about the best course of action. To protect his marriage, Liam suggests Douglas live somewhere else, maybe with Finn and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But Hope won’t agree to the plan; she wants Douglas to stay with her and nobody else.

As tension rises and Hope is unwilling to change her mind, Liam might b the one searching for a new place. Liam moving out will put a smile on Douglas’ face.