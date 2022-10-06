‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Douglas Is the One Who Called CPS

Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) is one of the many children on The Bold and the Beautiful. Like many kids, he’s often caught in family drama. While Douglas may seem like an innocent boy, he might have created trouble by making a phone call.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle I Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Douglas Forrester is at the center of a custody war on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Logans versus the Forresters is one of the long-running feuds on The Bold and the Beautiful. This time the two families are arguing about Douglas’ custody. After Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) declared he wanted Douglas to live with him, it sparked outrage among the Logan clan.

Although Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was willing to give Thomas a chance, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) were skeptical. Given Thomas’ past, Brooke is worried Thomas is still dangerous and a threat to Hope and Douglas. Brooke’s stance regarding Thomas increased after a confrontation, during which Thomas waved a knife.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge vigorously defends Thomas to authorities who are asking hard questions. pic.twitter.com/q5qsyiMQaP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 28, 2022

Afterward, Thomas received a visit from Child Protective Services from an anonymous tipster saying Douglas was in danger. Brooke became the prime suspect because she threatened to call CPS on Thomas. While Brooke’s husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), didn’t want to believe it, his heart broke upon learning Brooke was the caller.

However, as fans know, there’s a plot twist, and many feel someone else called. That person could be Douglas.

Why would Douglas Forrester call CPS?

While Brooke’s voice was heard on the recording, viewers aren’t convinced she’s the caller. The Bold and the Beautiful fans remember Douglas had a voice app on his phone, and many believe that was used to set up Brooke. Thomas is the main suspect in framing Brooke as the CPS caller. However, his son Douglas may have set the CPS scandal in motion.

Douglas is happier than he’s ever been living with his dad, yet Brooke and Liam don’t care about his needs. They want Douglas away from Thomas so that they can remove him from Hope’s life. Douglas could’ve overheard Brooke’s rant about calling CPS because Thomas is dangerous.

The boy may have become upset about being taken away from his dad. He could’ve used the voice app to make the call so CPS could come and see for themselves that everything was fine. While Douglas thinks he is doing a good thing, his actions have created more drama.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest the caller’s identity will be revealed

The mystery of who called CPS won’t be dragged out too long. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a piece of crucial information will be revealed. Odds are the information will be the caller’s identity.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope is conflicted about Douglas’ living situation. pic.twitter.com/heVLWGa9OL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 8, 2022

If Douglas did call, he’ll be in trouble with his parents. But the damage from his call might already be done. Ridge walked out on Brooke, believing she was the caller and high-tailed it to see Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). While Ridge is adamant about reuniting with Taylor, this new information might have him rethinking his decision.

Meanwhile, Hope will take a stance against her mother and her husband. Brooke and Liam’s ranting about Thomas has caused enough chaos and could’ve gotten Douglas taken away. She’ll decide Douglas’ needs are determined by her and Thomas and no one else. As Hope and Thomas co-parent, she might fall in love with him.

