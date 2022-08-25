‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Douglas’ Paternity Reexamined During Custody Battle

Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) is a legacy character on The Bold and the Beautiful. As the son of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and the late Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey), he’s part of two prominent families. The young boy is involved in a huge storyline that might reveal a long-forgotten family secret.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Annika Noelle as Hope Logan and Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Douglas Forrester is in the center of a custody storyline on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

After the death of his mother, Douglas, and his dad Thomas returned to Los Angeles in 2019. Douglas quickly formed a bond with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), whom he considered his new mommy. Meanwhile, Thomas, who’d grown obsessed with Hope, used Douglas in his pursuit of the lovely lady. Hope adopted Douglas when she and Thomas married, but the couple eventually separated.

With Thomas unwell and suffering from traumatic brain injury, he and Hope had shared custody. Douglas lived with Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) while Thomas had visitation. However, now that Thomas is healthy, he wants Douglas to live with him full-time. Yet, Hope won’t allow it.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal tension is rising between Hope and Thomas. With neither willing to compromise, a custody battle is on the horizon. The drama will be exciting, especially if Douglas’ true paternity is revealed.

Some of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans believe Thomas Forrester isn’t the boy’s father

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful characters, Douglas’ paternity has always been questioned. Caroline was once involved with Thomas’s dad Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). However, during a brief breakup, Caroline was comforted by Thomas. Unbeknownst to Thomas, Caroline was inebriated after taking anxiety medication and liquor.

After Caroline’s controversial night with Thomas, she and Ridge reunited and married. Weeks later, Caroline discovered she was pregnant; however, Ridge dropped a bombshell on his wife. Ridge had a vasectomy years earlier, and doctors told him it couldn’t be reversed.

Ridge and Caroline agreed to keep Douglas’ paternity a secret. However, shortly after his birth, they confessed the truth to Thomas. Ridge and Caroline divorced, and she later reunited with Thomas to raise Douglas together.

Douglas’ paternity has been a long-running debate with fans. Many aren’t convinced Thomas is the dad and believe he might have lied about his night with Caroline. Although Ridge was told he couldn’t father more children, some viewers believe his doctor lied to him.

What happens if Ridge Forrester is Douglas Forester’s father?

The Bold and the Beautiful has an opportunity to create juicy drama by rewriting Douglas’ paternity. Thomas and Ridge will be shocked and upset by the paternity bombshell. Thomas will be heartbroken that Douglas isn’t his son, and Ridge will face a huge dilemma. Does he tell Douglas the truth or continue to allow Thomas to raise his son?

Ridge being Douglas dad, will also affect Hope’s custody intentions. She thought she had a tough fight with Thomas, but Ridge would make it more difficult. Ridge won’t let her dictate when and if he sees Douglas and will set new terms for his son’s living arrangements.

Meanwhile, Ridge’s relationship with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be affected. Brooke loves being a grandmother to Douglas, but that might change when she learns he’s her stepson. Brooke’s primary focus has always been on her children and not Ridge’s kids. Finding out she has another stepchild might make her insecure and feel like her marriage is being threatened.

Douglas’ paternity is one of those storylines fans would love to see revisited. The custody battle is an excellent way to reintroduce the secret and create drama for everyone involved.

