‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation’: Family Drama Causes Donna and Eric to Split

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) are a famous couple from The Bold and the Beautiful. The Logan sister and the Forrester patriarch reunited earlier this year and are happier than ever. However, their reunion might be cut short when they’re caught up in family turmoil.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jennifer Gareis I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Donna Logan and Eric Forrester are back together on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

When it comes to the most-talked-about The Bold and the Beautiful couples, Donna and Eric are on the list. The couple has been creating a stir since their first marriage in 2008. Their romance was met with disapproval from Eric’s kids and his ex-wife Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), who tried to break them up.

Their schemes backfired, and Eric married Donna in a lavish ceremony. However, the couple’s union was short-lived and ended in 2010. Despite their split, Donna still carried a torch for her Honey Bear.

After years of teasing, the couple finally rekindled their romance. However, it wasn’t without controversy. Eric was married to Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), who busted the two in bed at the athletic club. Quinn was upset but realized her marriage to Eric had been over for a while.

With Eric, a single man, he wasted no time moving Donna into the Forrester mansion. The couple is blissfully happy; however, their relationship is about to be tested.

Family drama puts ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ couple at odds

Like many of the other characters, Donna and Eric’s time is spent talking about family drama. A lot is happening in the current war of the Logans versus the Forresters. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage is a hot topic.

Donna and Eric are upset that Bridge have broken up again, and it appears for good this time. While their hearts ache for Brooke, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) celebrates his parents’ reunion. Thomas has clashed with his grandfather and Donna about Bridge’s breakup.

While Donna and Eric are on the same side in the Bridge versus Tridge situation, new relations might put them at odds. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Donna and Eric will clash over their family’s drama.

Are Donna Logan and Eric Forrester headed for splitsville?

When the truth about Thomas framing Brooke for the CPS call is revealed, it will affect everyone on The Bold and the Beautiful. Naturally, it’ll impact Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor Hayes (Krista fallen). Plus, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be hurt by his manipulations.

Eric and Donna’s relationship might also be altered because of the turmoil. Donna will be furious at Thomas for causing her sister heartache and demand Honey Bear kick him out of the mansion. However, Eric’s decision will upset Donna.

Eric will be disappointed in Thomas’ actions, but he won’t turn his back on his grandson. Family is important to Eric; no matter what bad things someone does, Eric forgives them. But his stance on Donna will create tension.

The Logan sisters always get what they want, and Donna won’t back down in her demands. However, she’s in for a tough battle when Eric refuses to cut ties with Thomas. The couple broke up once because of a disagreement. Could Thomas be the person to end Donna and Eric’s reunion?