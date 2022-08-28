‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Heartbroken Jack Finds Love With Katie

Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is a popular The Bold and the Beautiful character. Since his arrival last year, Jack has won the audience’s hearts. His family life is broken, but it’s about to change with a few surprises.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Ted King I Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jack Finnegan hopes to reunite his family on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

As the father of John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), Jack immediately became a fan favorite on The Bold and the Beautiful. Yet, Jack’s family was destroyed by the arrival of Finn’s birth mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila’s return forced Jack to come clean to his wife Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) about his affair and Finn’s adoption.

Should Jack tell the truth about Finn's paternity and risk losing his family? Give us your vote with a ? for yes or a ? for no. ? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/yBfkRGYji0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 15, 2021

Jack and Li’s marriage crumbled, and he was devastated when Finn was “killed” by Sheila. However, he’s about to be shocked when he learns Finn’s alive. Jack will be thrilled to have Finn back, hoping this will lead to a reconciliation with Li.

While Finn may be forgiving toward Jack, Li won’t. She blames him for bringing Sheila into their lives and almost costing them their son. With Li refusing to give Jack another chance, he’ll be heartbroken. However, he’ll soon find love with an unexpected person.

Katie Logan becomes Jack Finnegan’s new love interest

Li is moving on from Jack, and according to Soaps.com, rumor is she’ll start dating Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Bill was a big help in rescuing a traumatized Li and saving Finn from Sheila. With Li growing closer to Bill, that leaves Jack out in the cold.

Jack will be heartbroken as it dawns on him his marriage is over. However, since he’s a handsome, eligible man, he won’t be lonely for long. Jack can have his pick of any woman on The Bold and the Beautiful. One woman who could catch his eye is Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Katie has been single since her divorce from Bill. After going through heartache at the hands of her ex-husband, fans want a new man for Katie. Out of all the men on the show, Jack seems a good fit for the youngest Logan sister.

The two have gone through a lot of challenges in the past year. Jack feels guilty because he brought Sheila into everyone’s lives and caused this destruction. Yet, Katie will help him see that he was a victim in Sheila’s dangerous game. Meanwhile, Jack will get Katie to believe there are still good men in the world.

The couple causes drama on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Jack and Katie becoming a couple will cause drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. The people most affected by the relationship will be their exes. Seeing the pair together will spark jealousy in Bill and Li.

Jack makes a shocking revelation to a devastated Li. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/WElfGWC4FQ pic.twitter.com/M1JlJfNEus — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 18, 2021

Bill’s made it clear he still loves Katie and isn’t over her. Yet, after screwing up so many times, Katie decided to wash her hands of him. Bill will be upset at Katie moving on, which will reawaken his feelings. Since Bill’s not ready to give up, he’ll give Jack competition for Katie’s heart.

As for Li, she’ll be bothered by Jack’s new flame. While Li claims she’s over Jack, she might not be ready to let him go. Li is a strong-willed woman, and she doesn’t give up when she sets her mind to something. So Katie will have to watch her back when it comes to Li.

