‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Jealous Sheila Risks Her Freedom

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s most notorious villains. Despite committing many horrendous crimes, she always manages to evade the police. Sheila’s hiding from everyone thanks to a mask, wig, and help from her Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). However, that might change when the green-eyed monster hits her.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown I Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Deacon Sharpe is hiding Sheila Carter on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Since her return to Los Angeles in August 2021, Sheila has done nothing but destroy everyone’s lives. Her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered the most from Sheila’s crimes. In April 2022, she accidentally shot Finn during a confrontation with Steffy, then pulled the trigger on her daughter-in-law.

Eventually, Sheila was arrested for the “murder” of her son. But with the help of her friend and guard Mike Guthrie (Kekn Hanes), she escaped prison. Sheila was thrilled to discover Finn was alive, thanks to Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) help. After running Li off the road, Sheila took over caring for Finn, yet her plot to keep Finn for herself backfired.

Do you think Finn should keep Sheila in his life? Leave a ❤️ for yes and a ? for no…and tell us why too! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NE4fCHQpJx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 9, 2021

Li and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) rescued Finn, and during the chaos, Sheilas escaped. Weeks later, Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) informed the family that Sheila had died from a bear attack. However, a disguised Sheila is alive and well, except for a missing toe.

Thanks to help from her pal and lover, Deacon, Sheila’s plan is working perfectly. Yet, she may risk everything to get revenge on a rival.

Sheila Carter becomes jealous of Deacon Sharpe and Brooke Logan

Deacon and Sheila’s arrangement has taken a romantic turn on The Bold and the Beautiful. While Deacon was against the idea of harboring Sheila, he’s come to enjoy her company. However, their relationship might be altered by Deacon’s ex Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

After learning that Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) have broken up again, Sheila worries Deacon might go after Brooke. Sheila has every right to be concerned about a Breacon reunion. As reported by Soaps.com, Deacon proposed to Brooke on the Oct. 24 episode.

Brooke will likely reject Deacon’s proposal, but he won’t give up on his quest to win her heart. When Sheila learns of Deacon’s intentions toward Brooke, she’ll be furious. She may unleash her anger on the blonde beauty.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ villain seeks revenge on Brooke Logan

When Sheila is angry, that means trouble for other The Bold and the Beautiful characters. Fearing Brooke is stealing her man, Sheila will risk her freedom to torture the Logan matriarch. She’s already caused destruction earlier this year when she switched Brooke’s nonalcoholic champagne. Sheila’s scheme resulted in Brooke and Deacon’s New Year’s Eve kiss and a Bridge break up.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sheila makes a bold move to impress Deacon. pic.twitter.com/6EJdIlXBHj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 12, 2022

If fans thought that was bad, there’s no telling what Sheila has in store. Could she do something sinister, like physically harming Brooke? Or will Sheila capture Brooke and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and expose it to the world?

Whatever Sheila has planned, it won’t be good. She’ll cause more heartache for not only Brooke but also for Deacon. He made it adamant that Sheila wasn’t to leave the apartment. Yet, thanks to his romantic pursuit of Brooke, Sheila may cost him everything he holds dear.

