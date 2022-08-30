‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Lawrence Saint-Victor’s Status After Rena Sofer’s Exit

Lawrence Saint-Victor is one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s hunkiest leading men. The actor has won over the audience by portraying the kind-hearted attorney Carter Walton. Yet, fans are worried Saint-Victor might be leaving after his leading lady Rena Sofer’s exit.

Lawrence Saint-Victor’s contract status with ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Sofer’s departure is one of the biggest soap opera stories this year. After nine years as Quinn Fuller, Sofer decided it was time to move on. Sofer’s character Quinn recently reunited with her true love Carter. The pair were a popular couple on the soap opera, and now their future, along with Saint-Victor’s status, is questioned.

With Sofer gone, fans are worried that Saint-Victor could also be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful. According to Soaps In Depth, the actor is staying on the CBS soap opera. Aside from playing Carter, Saint-Victor also works on the show’s writing team.

Carter Walton and Quinn Fuller’s last scene together aired on August 29

On Monday, August 29, The Bold and the Beautiful fans tuned in to see Sofer’s final airdate as Quinn. Sofer shared her last scenes with her friend and leading man Saint-Victor. Quarter fans were on pins and needles waiting for the rumored breakup between the couple. Instead, they were treated to a sweet moment with the duo.

Carter arranged a romantic dinner for Quinn at the Forrester Creations office. The two then had a heartfelt conversation, talking about the traits they love about each other. After some flirty banter, the two kissed.

Sofer’s final episode ended on a happy note for Quinn. But what does the future hold for Carter?

What’s next for Carter Walton on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Since Saint-Victor is staying with The Bold and the Beautiful, fans are curious about what becomes of Carter and Quinn. With Sofer officially gone, Quinn won’t be seen anymore but occasionally mentioned. There’s no word yet on whether Quinn will be recast, but with more to tell in Quarter’s story, the writers could consider the possibility.

Another scenario is the writers could have Quinn and Carter break up offscreen. Carter could reveal that things didn’t work out, and Quinn left town. With Carter single again, he’ll be searching for a new lady.

Carter could reunite with his ex-fiancée Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) or pursue a relationship with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). As Carter moves on with his life, things will become complicated when or if Quinn returns.

