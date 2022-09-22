‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Is Quinn Being Killed Off?

Quinn Fuller’s (Rena Sofer) run on The Bold and the Beautiful might end. After Sofer exited the role in August, speculation has begun about what will happen to Quinn. Since the show has no immediate plans to recast, things look bleak for the character.

Quinn Fuller’s last appearance on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ was on Aug. 29

Sofer’s decision to leave the role of Quinn shocked The Bold and the Beautiful fans. For nine years, she entertained viewers as the quirky, manipulative, but beloved Quinn. Like many characters, the writers didn’t know what to do with Quinn going forward. The lack of creative direction was a massive factor in Sofer’s decision not to renew her contract.

Sofer’s last airdate as Quinn came on the Aug. 29 episode. Quinn and her beau Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) shared a romantic dinner in the Forrester creations office. Quarter fans were glad to see the couple’s final scene end happily. However, they might not like what happens next.

Rumors are that Quinn Fuller will die offscreen

With Sofer officially gone, Quinn has become an offscreen character on The Bold and the Beautiful. Saint-Victor remains on contract as Carter but is without a leading lady. While the show could also recast Quinn, they have other plans for her.

Speculation is that Quinn will die offscreen. While nothing’s been confirmed, there are hints that Quinn meets a tragic fate. According to Soap Opera Digest, fall spoilers reveal that Carter’s life will be turned upside down. Also, Quinn’s friend Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will return to town.

These upcoming previews seem to indicate that fans won’t be seeing Quinn again. If the show goes this route, they can expect a lot of unhappy fans.

Killing the character will be a huge mistake for ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

If The Bold and the Beautiful decides to kill Quinn, it’ll be no shock. The show has killed off many popular characters, including Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes) and Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). The producers have a reputation for being petty, and if they’re unhappy with Sofer’s departure, they may kill Quinn as punishment.

While Quinn’s death would bring superb acting from Saint-Victor, it’ll also bring backlash from fans. The show has faced many criticisms over the decades. One of the biggest gripes is the show’s wasting talented actors.

Sofer is a powerhouse of an actor, and there was plenty to do with Quinn. Her and Carter’s love story was far from over. While the couple was happy, there would’ve been more obstacles in the relationship that threatened to split them.

Also, Quinn’s feud with the Logan sisters would’ve made a compelling storyline. Seeing Quinn dish out payback toward Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) mistress Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), would’ve been amazing. Yet, fans won’t see any of that, especially if the writers kill Quinn.

