‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Quinn and Carter’s Romantic Evening Goes South

Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are a popular couple on The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans have nicknamed the duo Quarter and watched every step in their love story. Viewers will be heartbroken again when Quinn’s upcoming exit means the end of Quarter.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Rena Sofer I Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton recently reunited on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful couples, Quinn and Carter’s relationship started in controversy. The two had an affair while Quinn was married to Eric Forrester (John McCook). The storyline took a weird turn when Eric gave his blessing because his erectile dysfunction left him unable to be intimate with Quinn.

Quinn and Carter continued their affair, but she stayed with Eric when it was time to choose between the two men. However, Quinn would soon regret that decision. After being cured by Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), Eric began fooling around with his ex-wife.

Quinn caught her philandering husband in the act and realized their marriage was over after a tearful confrontation. Minutes after ending her marriage, Quinn rushed across town to break up Carter’s wedding to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). After declaring her love for him, Carter dumped Paris at the altar to reunite with Quinn.

Fans cheered for the happy couple, who’ve been in bliss since then. However, their joy is about to be short-lived.

Quinn's startling admission stuns Carter but rattles Paris and Grace. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/OF6Sh5Zl42 pic.twitter.com/F4WvX9cqn7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Carter Reunites With Quinn After Dumping Paris

A romantic evening ends in heartache on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Quinn and Carter’s blissful reunion is still going strong. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 29, reveal Quinn and Carter have a romantic evening. The upcoming episode will be bittersweet for fans. Not only is it Sofer’s final airdate, but it also marks the end of Quarter.

Speculation is that Quinn and Carter’s romantic evening will end in tears. During their dinner, the couple gets candid about plans for the future. Chances are they’ll disagree over topics like marriage and children.

Carter’s made it known he wants to settle down and have a family. Yet, Quinn may not want to be a wife and mother again. With the couple disagreeing over their plans, a breakup might occur. Realizing it’s over with Carter, Quinn will leave town to heal her broken heart.

Are Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton over for good?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans knew Sofer’s exit would also mean the end of Quinn and Carter. Viewers will be upset that the writers are breaking the couple up soon after their reunion. Yet, like all soap opera pairs, Quinn and Carter deal with drama.

What do you think Quinn and Carter should do? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bJRu0vTpN0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2021

While Quinn’s departure doesn’t look good for Quarter, the couple isn’t over for good. The writers will leave the door open for a possible Quinn return. While Sofer may not return to the role, the show can always recast if needed.

With Quinn gone, Carter will move on with his life and find love again. Yet, as soon as he and his new lady grow closer, Quinn could return to shake things up. Her reappearance will leave him conflicted as he decides who he wants.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Carter Has a New Woman, but It’s Not Katie