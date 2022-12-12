‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Ridge Seeks New Love Interest After Being Dumped

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is a playboy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Since 1987, his love life has been the focus of the show. His love triangle with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) remains one of the top storylines in history. But things are about to take an unexpected turn with the trio.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Thorsten Kaye and Katherine Kelly Lang I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Both women dump Ridge Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

When it comes to waffling men, Ridge is the king. He’s bounced back and forth between Brooke and Taylor for the past three decades. His inability to choose caused friction between the two women. But now, they may have had enough.

Ridge is again back to his waffling after the fallout from his non-wedding with Taylor. But the decision may already be made for him. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke and Taylor reach an agreement regarding Ridge.

Excited to see what happens next? ? #BoldandBeautiful Is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/fMsCWJRHde — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2022

Both women realize Ridge is the cause of their feud, and it’s ridiculous to keep fighting. Since Ridge isn’t willing to commit to just one of them, they decide it’s best to cut him loose. Brooke and Taylor’s decision will be what’s best for them. However, it’ll leave Ridge out in the cold.

Ridge Forrester deserves to be alone

Ridge is accustomed to having women fighting for him on The Bold and the Beautiful. Brooke and Taylor are his two greatest loves, and he can always count on them. However, he may be without his beloved Logan and Doc for the first time ever.

He’s been toying with the women’s emotions for far too long, and it’s time he got a dose of karma. Both women turning their backs on him would be sweet revenge. On a Twitter thread, fans are happy at the prospect of Ridge being alone.

“Is the show actually gonna listen to fans & have BOTH of them reject Ridge? I’ll celebrate if you do AND make it stick long-term,” declared one user.

“Hmmmmm…could Ridge possibly be the one left standing ALONE with his pinecones!?” joked one viewer.

“I hope the decision is that both Brooke and Taylor kick Ridge’s trifling a** to the curb,” another fan wrote.

Who will be his new love interest on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Ridge won’t be alone for long on The Bold and the Beautiful. While Brooke and Taylor may have dumped him, plenty of women can hook up with the fashion designer. So which woman will win Ridge’s affections?

There are not many single women on the show, but the writers could stir up trouble by having him go after a taken woman. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) would be a good choice. The two had a brief flirtatious relationship back in 2006 that ended abruptly. The show could revisit history with the two engaging in an affair, which would mean heartbreak for Ridge’s dad Eric Forrester (John McCook).

RT if you’re a fan of Ridge and Shauna! ? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hy1ZPloUWf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 17, 2020

The writers could also bring back one of Ridge’s former love interests, like Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Shauna and Ridge had fantastic chemistry, but the writers never gave them a chance. It’d be refreshing to have Shauna return to rekindle her romance with Ridge and stir up some drama.

Although Ridge will move on if Brooke and Taylor dump him, they’ll never be out of his orbit. One of them, mainly Brooke, will become jealous of seeing him with another woman and decide they want him back. But will he fall back into his waffling ways?