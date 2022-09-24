‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) is a famous vixen on The Bold and the Beautiful. The blonde beauty is known for stirring up trouble, which is why many fans liked her. It’s been over a year since Shauna’s last appearance, but there’s good news for viewers because she’s returning soon.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Denise Richards I Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Denise Richards reveals she’s returning as Shauna Fulton on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Shauna made her The Bold and the Beautiful debut in April 2019. The writers introduce Shauna as the mother of everyone’s favorite baby snatcher Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Shauna quickly makes herself at home in Los Angeles and enjoys the high life of her friend Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer).

Shauna’s love life takes an exciting turn when she begins a romance with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). However, Ridge’s destiny Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), halts their budding relationship. Shauna and Quinn try to break up Bridge with a fake Vegas wedding with Shauna and Ridge. However, the duo’s scheme is later busted by Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn makes a confession to Shauna. pic.twitter.com/O0wrV9VFOQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 25, 2021

Shauna’s last appearance came in November 2021, when she helped Quinn cover her affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). With Shauna being absent for so long, fans assumed she was gone forever. However, Richards recently posted an Instagram story revealing she’s returning to the CBS soap opera.

While Shauna’s return is exciting for fans, it’ll be upsetting for other characters.

Shauna Fulton’s return has something to do with Quinn Fuller

The Bold and the Beautiful producers teased returning characters, and Shauna is one person who’s coming back. So what brings Shauna back to California?

Odds are it won’t have anything to do with Ridge or Flo, who is missing in action. Speculation is Shauna will be the bearer of bad news for Carter with information about Quinn. According to Soap Opera Digest, spoilers suggest Carter’s world will be shattered. What would be more heartbreaking than losing Quinn?

Since Sofer’s exit, Quinn has become an offscreen character. Chances are Quinn will visit Shauna but might not return. Quinn could have second thoughts about her relationship with Carter and send Shauna to break up with him.

Or Quinn’s trip could have tragic results. She could have an accident or unexpectedly die in her sleep, leaving Shauna to break the devastating news.

Is she back for good on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Whether Shauna’s return is for Quinn or someone else remains to be seen. However, Shauna coming back to The Bold and the Beautiful has fans excited. Shauna will be a breather from the repetitive boring drama currently going on. Although Shauna’s return may be a one-off appearance, it wouldn’t hurt for her to stick around.

A marriage so nice, it may happen twice ?? Should Shauna and Ridge have a second #BoldandBeautiful wedding in the Forrester mansion? pic.twitter.com/ZiEPngIDgd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 14, 2020

Shauna could capture the attention of a few of the show’s hottest men. She could rekindle her romance with Ridge, giving Brooke and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) a run for their money. Shauna will also become a comfort to Carter as he grieves over the loss of Quinn.

Aside from Ridge and Carter, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) could woo her. The show’s resident bad boy hooking up with a vixen will create a thrilling dynamic.

