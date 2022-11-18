‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple

Nothing brings a The Bold and the Beautiful couple together like a baby. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) are a few couples who have children. It’s been a while since there’s been a pregnancy on the show. But that may change with a new bundle of joy.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Krista Allen, and Thorsten Kaye I Monte Carlo TV Festival/ SC Pool/Corbis via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ seems to hint that a surprise pregnancy is on the way for a couple

2022 has been a big year for the Tridge family. Steffy and her husband Finn had a heartwarming reunion in Monaco after he was presumed dead. Then Ridge decided to dump his wife Brooke to reunite with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

Things are looking up for Steffy and Taylor, but more surprises could be coming. On the Nov. 10 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy teased Taylor that she had good news. Taylor’s first thought was that Steffy was pregnant again, but Steffy squashed that notion.

However, the pregnancy mention has sparked speculation that someone could be expecting.

Fans believe either Steffy Forrester or Taylor Hayes will become pregnant

Steffy’s good news was about Ridge annulling his marriage to Brooke, leaving Taylor free to marry him. However, the pregnancy mention seemed odd. While it may be nothing but Taylor jumping to a conclusion, it could also mean a new baby is coming.

Speculation is that a surprise pregnancy could be coming for everyone’s favorite mother and daughter. On a Twitter thread, fans wondered if Taylor or Steffy could be pregnant. “Was it just coincidence that having a baby was mentioned today? Is Taylor going to be pregnant so that when he goes back to Brooke, he will find out?” asked one fan.

“Would make sense of why they have KA playing Taylor as a teen, I suppose. To make it believable, she’s still fertile,” another commenter replied.

Whether Taylor or Steffy ends up pregnant remains to be seen, but a surprise pregnancy would add drama to these couples.

Pregnancy drama for a ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ couple

A pregnancy would be a shock for Taylor and Steffy. It’d also create drama for the mothers-to-be on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy and Finn will be thrilled to discover they’re expecting. The couple would love to give Kelly Spencer (Remington Blair Evans) and Hayes Finnegan a sibling.

However, the parents-to-be will face danger from Finn’s “dead” mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Unbeknownst to the couple, Sheila is still alive and plotting to reunite with her son. When Sheila learns she will be a grandmother again, this will make her more determined to be part of Finn’s life.

As for Taylor, her parenting days seem to be over. She’s a mother to grown children and also a grandmother. However, the writers love to throw in late-in-life pregnancies. Taylor’s pregnancy would twist her never-ending triangle with Ridge and Brooke.

Although Ridge chose Taylor, he might return to Brooke after learning of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) manipulations. Yet, Bridge needs more drama to break them up, and Taylor’s pregnancy could do that. Ridge will be torn between the two women and feel obligated to be with Taylor.

However, the world-renowned psychiatrist won’t be so quick to take back her waffling ex-husband. Taylor will want Ridge to be with her because he wants to, not because of the baby. But a Tridge baby would help bring the two together, much to Brooke’s disappointment.