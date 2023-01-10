‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Taylor Sacrifices Her Freedom to Protect Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful heroine Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is a good mother. Taylor would do anything to protect her children. But is she willing to make the ultimate sacrifice?

The Bold and the Beautiful cast members Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Krista Allen, and Thorsten Kaye IMonte Carlo TV Festival/ SC Pool/Corbis via Getty Images

Taylor Hayes learns about Bill Spencer’s blackmail on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

While Taylor has a reputation for being a good girl, her past isn’t squeaky clean. One of Taylor’s worst crimes is shooting Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The incident occurred in 2018, and Taylor shot Bill because she thought he took advantage of her daughter Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

During that time, Bill was obsessed with a pregnant Steffy and resorted to blackmail to get her. However, Steffy convinced him not to turn her mother in to the police. But now Taylor’s past is coming back to haunt her.

Will justice be served? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/SiFCVR7sZa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 8, 2023

Bill is threatening to have Taylor arrested for his shooting if Steffy doesn’t cooperate in keeping Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) out of prison. Steffy is in a tricky problem, and things will worsen.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Taylor learns of Bill’s blackmail.

Taylor Hayes’ freedom is at stake

When Taylor learns of Bill’s scheme, she is furious. The Spencer Publications CEO has done a lot of crazy stuff, but teaming with Sheila is the worst. Taylor doesn’t understand why Bill is involved with a dangerous woman.

To make matters worse, Bill uses Taylor in his plot to help Sheila. Sheila’s caused Steffy much pain, and as a mother, Taylor vows to protect her daughter. A furious Taylor will confront Sheila and Bill over their partnership, yet her words will fall on deaf ears.

Bill isn’t backing down from his blackmail, and with Steffy caving in, Sheila will go free. The last thing Taylor wants is Sheila roaming the streets. With Sheila free, that means Steffy and her family are at risk.

Taylor can’t fathom Steffy being hurt again. To save her daughter, Taylor realizes there’s one solution. She needs to turn herself in.

There are more twists to this ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ story

Bill’s shooting was one of the biggest mysteries of The Bold and the Beautiful. He was one of the most hated men during that time, and everyone, including his family, wanted revenge. There were many suspects, but Taylor confessed she was the shooter in a surprise twist.

While Taylor as the shooter was shocking, there’s always been speculation that she didn’t pull the trigger. Now that the show is re-examining the storyline, there’s a chance for more twists. New clues will emerge to reveal Taylor didn’t shoot Bill. The doctor could be covering for someone else or was overcome with emotion that she thought she shot Bill.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge and Taylor make a vow not to allow Sheila to escape justice. pic.twitter.com/j3wyY0bN6A — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 6, 2022

So if Taylor didn’t pull the trigger, who did?

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) seems likely because he was upset with his father for sleeping with Steffy. Also, Bill’s new lady love, Sheila, can’t be ruled out. Sheila was around during that time, and she could have done the dastardly deed, then framed Taylor.