‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Taylor Steals Carter From Katie

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) versus Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is The Bold and the Beautiful‘s next feud. The two women used to be friendly, but that’s changed now that Katie knows Taylor’s dark secret. Tensions between them will reach a fever pitch when Taylor unknowingly steals Katie’s boyfriend.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Krista Allen I Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Taylor Hayes confesses her secret to Katie Logan on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Taylor and her longtime rival Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) are friends now on The Bold and the Beautiful. But the youngest Logan sister, Katie, isn’t sharing the love. Katie is angry about Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila is a dangerous criminal, and Katie is worried about her family’s safety now that Sheila is free.

Can Katie stop Sheila? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/1NZtIgumXd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 30, 2023

When she learns what dirty secrets Bill has about Taylor, Katie’s anger intensifies. After the world-renowned psychiatrist confessed to shooting Bill four years ago, Katie fumes. While Brooke quickly jumps to Taylor’s defense, Katie blames the good doctor for the Sheila situation.

Katie’s main focus is removing Sheila from their lives. To do that, Katie has to eliminate the leverage Bill has on Taylor. But Katie’s next step could spell doom for Taylor.

Carter Walton comes to Taylor Hayes’ rescue

Taylor’s an emotional wreck now that her past is back to haunt her. She’s had to live with the guilt of shooting Bill, and now she feels responsible for Sheila being free. Taylor feels the best way to protect Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is to turn herself in, but Steffy and Brooke won’t allow it.

However, that’s not stopping Katie from taking matters into her hands. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful rumors indicate Katie turns Taylor’s written confession into the police.

The storyline’s direction leads to Taylor’s arrest with her loved ones rallying around her. To save her mother from prison, Steffy turns to the family’s lawyer Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), for help. Carter is a smart man and will find some loophole to exonerate Taylor.

With Carter’s help, Taylor will be a free woman and be grateful.

Is another love triangle brewing on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Katie turning Taylor in will backfire on her big time. Brooke and Steffy will be furious and admonish Katie for hurting Taylor. Katie’s actions will also affect her relationship with Carter. She’ll be upset that Carter is defending Taylor and try to persuade him to see this is for the best.

But Carter being the good guy he is, jumps into action to help the Forresters. If anybody can help Taylor avoid prison, it’s Carter. They’ll grow closer as he and Taylor work together on her case. Given how quickly Carter falls in love, it won’t be surprising to see him falling for Taylor.

If Carter helps Taylor keep her freedom, this will strengthen their bond. With the two friends now, Katie should be concerned. Katie isn’t going to let anyone, including Taylor take Carter from her.

A battle for Carter’s heart could be brewing on The Bold and the Beautiful. Will you be Team Taylor or Team Katie?