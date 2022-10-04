‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Taylor Turns Down Ridge’s Romantic Advances

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is an adored heroine on The Bold and the Beautiful. The world-renowned doctor has undergone many heartaches, including her ex-husband Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Taylor’s next decision will either make or break a Tridge reunion.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester and Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes I Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Taylor Hayes embarks on a trip to Aspen on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

For the past three decades, Taylor has been in a never-ending love triangle with Ridge and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Now, she’s back in the same place as Ridge waffles between her and Brooke. Although it appeared Ridge was choosing Brooke, he and Taylor have grown closer.

The two have enjoyed reconnecting at family gatherings with their kids, Thomas and Steffy Forrester (Matthew Atkinson and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Ridge has begun to open his eyes about his past with Taylor and how much he loves her. Yet, Taylor knows she’ll always play second fiddle to Brooke.

Steffy arranges for Taylor to take a trip to clear her head. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Nmx7jCeN6q pic.twitter.com/PEGMV93mos — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 30, 2022

During a heartfelt conversation with Steffy, Taylor admitted she loves Ridge but is tired of not being his first choice. Steffy sees how upset her mother is about the situation and surprises her with a getaway to Aspen. The trip helps Taylor does wonders for Taylor because, according to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal she has an epiphany.

Ridge Forrester follows Taylor Hayes to Aspen

As expected, Ridge and Brooke are headed for splitsville again. After Ridge learns that Brooke called CPS on his son Thomas, the fashion designer leaves his destiny. With him and Brooke over, Ridge hightails it to Aspen.

Upon finding Taylor, Ridge pulls out all the stops to woo her. While Ridge’s romantic gestures may have won Taylor over before, it might not work this time. Taylor’s been through this same song and dance routine with Ridge.

Brooke lets him down, so he comes running to her as his backup choice. Taylor knows Brooke will always be the love of Ridge’s life, and he’ll go back to her. Taylor can’t keep living like this, waiting for Ridge. She realizes it’s time to let him go and move on.

Will the couple ever reunite on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Taylor’s analysis of Ridge and Brooke might be proven correct when the truth about the CPS caller is revealed. Although evidence points to Brooke, speculation is she’s being set up. When Brooke is proven innocent, this will have Ridge rethinking his abrupt decision to walk out on her.

Brooke will use this to her advantage and convince her destiny to return home. But will Ridge be gullible to give her a second chance? While Brooke didn’t make the call, her treatment of Thomas will have him pondering his future with Miss Logan.

Steffy and Taylor are headed to Aspen…and so is Ridge. ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/tZEJ18TuiE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 2, 2022

Ridge’s kids are important to him, yet he always has to choose between them and Brooke. Brooke’s dislike for his children has been prominent in recent years. With Brooke, there’s always drama, but with Taylor, he feels he can relax and be happy.

This latest debacle will make Ridge realize Taylor is the woman he wants. However, he has a lot of work to win back his beloved Doc.

