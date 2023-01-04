‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Thomas Creates Fashion War

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has become everyone’s favorite new The Bold and the Beautiful villain. His latest stunt involving the CPS call and breaking up Bridge’s marriage made him public enemy number one. After losing everything, one would think Thomas would learn his lesson. But his mischievous ways are just beginning.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Thomas Forrester loses his job on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Actions have consequences, and Thomas is learning that lesson again. After his CPS scheme was exposed, Thomas became estranged from his family and lost custody of his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). But that wasn’t the end of Thomas’ problems.

Despite apologizing for his actions, the Forrester Creations board decided to fire Thomas. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) agreed that Thomas needed to go. While Forrester Creations won’t have any problem finding a new designer, what becomes of Thomas?

He could work hard to redeem himself and get another chance with his family and Forrester Creations. But Thomas may have different plans for his future.

What a beautiful ending to a bold fashion show! Watch today's episode of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus to see all of the stunning runway looks: https://t.co/cgvuHu6P4o pic.twitter.com/4srfBUGNXU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 3, 2022

Thomas Forrester starts his own fashion house

While many fans would love to see Thomas become a good guy again, chances are that won’t happen. The writers love having Thomas as a villain, and Atkinson is great at playing Thomas’ mischievous side. After losing his job, Thomas is furious and wants payback against his family. His next move will undoubtedly leave everyone shocked.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful rumors suggest that Thomas will create his own fashion house. Thomas is a talented designer whose creations for Hope for the Future put the clothing line on the map. Since the family thinks Forrester Creations doesn’t need him, Thomas will prove them wrong.

Thomas has the resources available to start his own fashion empire. With his creativity and business sense, he has what it takes to go up against Forrester Creations.

Is a fashion ware coming to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Fashion completion is a huge part of The Bold and the Beautiful. Forrester Creations has gone up against Spectra Fashions and Jackie M Designs throughout the decades. It’s been a while since the show had a fashion rivalry, and it may happen with Thomas versus Forrester Creations.

Thomas is excited for tomorrow! Are you? ✨ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hPfpU728DE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2022

Thomas won’t be the first member of his family to jump ship. Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon) and Ridge are a few people who’ve become competition for Forrester Creations. Naturally, Thomas’ decision will create a firestorm.

Ridge and Eric Forrester (John McCook) will be furious with Thomas. They believe he isn’t thinking rationally and is betraying his family. Yet, they made it clear Thomas wasn’t welcomed at Forrester Creations, so he’s taking his talent elsewhere.

While Forrester Creations has always been the superior brand, Thomas may give them a run for their money. It’ll be Forrester versus Forrester as a new fashion battle emerges. Who’s side will you be on?