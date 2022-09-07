‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Thomas Isn’t Over Hope – Reverts to His Old Ways

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is a legacy character on The Bold and the Beautiful. As a member of the Forrester family, he’s prone to drama. Thomas’ latest declaration has fans worried he’s returning to the dark side.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Thomas Forrester admits he loves Hope Logan on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful characters, Thomas has undergone many transformations. He’s been a good guy and a villain. After a dark period, Thomas has turned his life around and wants to be a father to Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri).

Thomas’ decision to have Douglas live full-time with him isn’t going over well with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Hope is Douglas’ adoptive mother and feels it’s unfair to rip him away from her and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Thomas has proven that he’s a changed man, many people, including Liam and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Hope visits Douglas at the Forrester mansion to determine if Thomas is being truthful. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/CFWhy9Unmg pic.twitter.com/ewJE65ouTD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Matthew Atkinson Agrees That Douglas Should Live With Thomas

Given Thomas ‘ history, Liam and Brooke have a right to be concerned. And as reported by Soaps.com, Thomas declares that Hope is the only woman for him. Thomas’ statement has sparked speculation he’s returning to his bad boy roots.

Thomas Forrester was obsessed with Hope Logan

When Thomas returned to The Bold and the Beautiful in 2019, fans saw a new side of him, one they didn’t like. After Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) death, Thomas and Douglas returned home to be with family. From the moment of their arrival, it was apparent something was off with Thomas.

When Douglas started to bond with Hope, Thomas became infatuated with the blonde beauty. He decided he wanted Hope to be his wife and used Douglas as bait. Thomas became a villain when he broke up Hope and Liam’s marriage, then kept the truth about Beth Spencer (River Davison) being alive. Thomas tricked Hope into marriage, but the union was annulled when she learned of his misdeeds.

His obsession with Hope continued to spiral out of control, and at one point, he had a Hope mannequin. However, after Thomas had a fainting spell, the reason for his weird behavior was discovered. Thomas had a traumatic brain injury and underwent surgery.

Since his recovery, he’s been on the right path toward redemption. However, some fans worry he might not be cured.

Is ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ turning him into a villain again?

Thomas has made much progress to better himself, but is The Bold and the Beautiful undoing everything? That’s the question on everyone’s mind after Thomas implied he’s still in love with Hope. Many fans believe the writers are turning him into a villain again as he becomes obsessed with Hope.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope accuses Thomas of putting his own desires above the needs of Douglas. pic.twitter.com/MbnyimzbDs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 31, 2022

The decision to make Thomas a bad guy will receive a lot of backlash. Like many other characters, Thomas’ personality is destroyed to create angst for Hope and Liam. While the couple needs drama in their lives, sacrificing Thomas isn’t the way to go.

The custody situation with Douglas is testing Hope and Liam’s marriage. Hope tries to give Thomas the benefit of the doubt, while Liam voices his suspicions. To make matters worse, Liam’s mother-in-law Brooke is whispering in his ear.

Hope’s conflicted about what to do and is on edge. The more Liam and Brooke push her, Hope will lose control. Liam’s prodding will be too much for Hope, and it’ll be the breaking point in their marriage. If Hope and Liam break up, this leaves the door open for a Thomas nd Hope pairing.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful: Matthew Atkinson Reveals What Type of Woman Thomas Needs