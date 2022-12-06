‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Sinister Side Returns, Who’s His Next Target?

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is one of the leading men on The Bold and the Beautiful. Whether fans love or hate him, Bill brings entertainment with his humorous quips and scheming. He’ll add more enjoyment to the show when his devilish side emerges.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont I Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Bill Spencer’s dark side returns

Bill has a reputation for being a bad boy. Whether it’s at work or home, he often creates drama with his lies and betrayal. His list of misdeeds includes cheating on Katie Logan (Heather Tom), destroying Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) fashion house, and trying to kill Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Bill’s been on his best behavior recently, but that’s about to change. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Bill returns to his dark side with a new scheme. With Bill putting his iconic sword necklace back on, everyone must watch out.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Bill’s Ulterior Motive in Reuniting Brooke and Ridge

Who will be Bill Spencer’s target?

Bill’s made many enemies on The Bold and the Beautiful, yet Ridge is his major adversary. The CEO isn’t shy about voicing his hatred for the dressmaker. Bill’s dislike for Ridge continues with Ridge breaking Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) heart.

Bill may resort to getting revenge on Ridge by breaking up him and Brooke. Another way Bill might get payback is via Ridge’s son Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Ridge disowned Thomas after the CPS scheme, and Bill may swoop in to get Thomas to align with him. With Bill and Thomas teaming together, they could hurt Ridge by destroying Forrester Creations.

Aside from Ridge, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) may become Bill’s newest target. Carter is dating Bill’s ex-wife Katie, and recently Bill tried to reunite with Katie. Now that Bill knows why Katie rejected him, he could plot to break up the couple. While Carter’s a good guy, he may not stand a chance against Bill.

Lastly, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) might be on Bill’s hit list. Bill helped Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) rescue John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) from Sheila. However, Sheila escaped and later faked her death. But now that everyone knows Sheila is alive, Bill could use his scheming to help trap the fugitive.

The Spencer CEO will bring excitement to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

No matter who Bill’s target is, his return to the dark side is needed on The Bold and the Beautiful. The show’s been concentrating on the never-ending love triangle with Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). It’ll be great to get a break from that with Bill’s latest scheme.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam meets Bill and Wyatt at Il Giardino and makes a confession. pic.twitter.com/dyByMDVZ1N — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 3, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Still Believe Bill Is Kelly’s Father

Whatever Bill has in store, it’ll cause trouble for other characters. It’ll also spark concern from his family. According to Fame 10, spoilers hint that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will try to calm his father’s temper.

Bill’s anger and scheming are reaching a boiling point, and everyone will receive a dose of the Spencer drama.