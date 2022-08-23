‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor’s Catfight Gets Messy

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) versus Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is a famous The Bold and the Beautiful feud. The two women have been fighting over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) for the past three decades. Just when fans think their rivalry is over, it reignites, and things are going to get messy this time.

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are ahead.]

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang I Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Brooke Logan confronts Taylor Hayes on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Once again, Ridge is at the center of Brooke and Taylor’s feud on The Bold and the Beautiful. After learning about Ridge and Taylor’s kiss in Monaco, Brooke was upset. Naturally, Brooke blames Taylor and warns her nemesis to stay away from her man. But that isn’t the only issue Brooke has with Taylor.

Ridge confesses to Brooke today on #BoldandBeautiful! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus: https://t.co/CFWhy9CLXG pic.twitter.com/rAC58r6QYd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 16, 2022

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) informed Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that he wants Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) to live with him. As Douglas’ father, Thomas wants more time with his son, something Hope won’t give him. With Hope upset about the prospect of losing Douglas, this has Brooke furious. Brooke believes Taylor’s behind Thomas’ decision and vows to stop her.

With Brooke’s temper flaring, she wastes little time confronting Taylor, and their argument turns nasty.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes get messy

Tensions are running high between Brooke and Taylor. The situations with Ridge and Douglas have them fuming. Brooke will try to get Taylor to listen to reason about Douglas, but the psychiatrist won’t budge.

As if their confrontation wasn’t already messy, things are about to get dirtier. According to Fame10, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Brooke and Taylor’s latest fight involves Douglas’ paint set. Brooke and Taylor have had iconic catfights, and this will be another epic one.

With the two women flinging paint at each other, things will undoubtedly get chaotic, especially for the person who breaks up their fight.

What’s next in their feud on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Brooke and Taylor’s feud is far from over on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ridge is torn over which woman he wants to be with. Although he returned to Brooke, his kiss with Taylor reawakened his feelings. With Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) offering her insight, could this be a new beginning for Tridge?

The day has come! ? What will happen next? Tune in to find out. #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/MpkKO51Go4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the situation with Douglas is getting ugly. With Hope trying to keep him from his son, Thomas may take the case to court. Brooke and Taylor will be there to support their children, and things will get messier with both sides bringing up each other’s unsavory pasts.

Ridge will be stuck in the middle of the battle, and who he chooses will determine which family he’ll stay with.

