‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Who Calls CPS on Thomas?

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) can’t catch a break on The Bold and the Beautiful. The former bad boy has worked hard to redeem himself after brain surgery. Thomas’ main priority is being a good dad to his son Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). Yet, he may end up losing his son.

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are ahead.]

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal CPS visits Thomas Forrester

Douglas’ living situation has sparked a feud between the Logans and the Forresters. Thomas’ desire to have Douglas live with him is met with opposition from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). While Hope’s seen that Thomas has changed for the better, she’s upset that he wants to rip Douglas away from her.

Hope’s mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), leads the campaign to keep Douglas away from Thomas. Brooke fears that Thomas isn’t well and is becoming obsessed with Hope again. During an argument with Thomas, Brooke fears for her safety when Thomas begins waving a knife.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke hurls accusations against Thomas. pic.twitter.com/You9ewqTJu — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 23, 2022

If things weren’t already ugly between the two families, it’ll worsen. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Thomas receives a visit from Child Protective Services.

Who snitched on Thomas Forrester?

Thomas faces every father’s worst nightmare of having his child taken away from him. The situation will upset him and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) as they search for the person who called CPS. Brooke seems like the prime suspect because of her confrontation with Thomas. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Brooke stoop this low, but would she be willing to risk her marriage?

Another suspect is Hope’s husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Much like Brooke, Liam’s suspicious about Thomas’ motive regarding Douglas and Hope. Liam could overhear Brooke’s conversation about Thomas and the knife and call CPS. While Liam’s actions may be heroic, they’ll create tension in his and Hope’s marriage.

Another culprit could be Thomas himself. Fans have been wondering if he’s reverting to his old ways. Thomas h es Brooke and wants her away from his father. He could use the voice app to make the call disguising himself as Brooke.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is another candidate. She’s been on a crusade to reunite Ridge and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Steffy could take matters into her hands by framing Brooke as the caller.

The fallout from the CPS visit on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The visit from CPS will put Thomas and Ridge at odds. When Ridge learns Thomas threatened Brooke with a knife, he’ll be furious. Thomas will be angry when it appears Ridge is siding with Brooke over him. However, the fashion designer sets out to find the truth.

You’re not going to want to miss what happens on all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful this week. ? Tune in on @CBS and watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/x6cfroIKq7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 25, 2022

According to Celeb Dirty laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers says Ridge enlists Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) for help. Charlie could assist Ridge in finding the caller or security footage showing what happened during Thomas and Brooke’s argument. Whatever the outcome, it’s not looking good for Brooke.

Brooke’s worst fear of losing Ridge will come true in the fallout of Thomas’ CPS visit. Ridge will be upset that Brooke lied and will walk out again. But Ridge isn’t the only one she might lose. This latest ordeal will strain Brooke and Hope’s relationship, possibly costing Hope custody of Douglas.

