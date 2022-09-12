‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Carter’s Life Disrupted After Losing Quinn

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is The Bold and the Beautiful‘s resident heartthrob. The handsome lawyer is one of the show’s good guys who always ends up on the losing end. Carter’s finally found peace and happiness in his life, but it’s about to be disrupted.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers indicate Carter Walton’s life is turned upside down

When it comes to bad luck in the romance department, Carter’s the number one target. The poor guy has had failed relationships with Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Carter’s luck changed when he began an affair with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Although their relationship was illicit, fans couldn’t help root for Quarter.

After many roadblocks, Quinn and Carter finally reunited after she busted his wedding to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). Everything is going well in Carter’s life; however, trouble is on the horizon. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Carter’s life is about to change significantly.

Quinn and Carter get honest with each other during a romantic dinner for two.

Carter Walton says goodbye to his lady love Quinn Fuller

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers don’t sound good for Carter. Fans were hoping he and Quinn would finally be happy, but that’s not the case. Sofer’s exit has sparked speculation on what happens to Quinn and Carter. The couple’s last scene together on Aug. 29 had them sharing a romantic dinner at Forrester Creations.

So what happens to cause more heartache for Carter?

One theory is he and Quinn will break up offscreen like Maya and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) did. Carter could explain to his friends that he and Quinn disagreed about their future and amicably split. Quinn then could leave town but keep the door open for a possible return.

Another theory is that tragedy will befall Quinn. The writers have killed many beloved characters, and Quinn may become their next victim. Quinn could be in a terrible accident with no hope of recovery, leaving Carter and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) with a difficult choice.

What’s next for the handsome attorney on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Quinn’s fate remains a mystery on The Bold and the Beautiful. With Sofer gone, there’s been no word on whether the show plans to recast. For now, fans have seen the last of Quinn.

Looks like Quinn and Carter made their decision.

Whether the character will be killed remains to be seen. However, there’s one guarantee, Carter will be heartbroken again. While fans won’t be happy seeing him suffer, Saint-Victor will do fantastic work as Carter faces life without Quinn.

As for what’s next for Carter, there are lots of possibilities. Losing Quinn will be heard, but he’ll bounce back. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) are a few women who could heal his broken heart.

