‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Deacon Helps Sheila Escape, Suffers the Consequences

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) will be in more hot water on The Bold and the Beautiful. The reformed bad boy has been working hard to convince everyone he’s a changed man. However, many of the Logans and Forresters remain skeptical. Their judgment of Deacon will be proven correct when he makes a big mistake.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Sean Kanan

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Sheila Carter seeks Deacon Sharpe’s help

Since Deacon’s return in October 2021, his life has been filled with nonstop drama. His friendship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) indeed turned heads. Sheila and Deacon bonded because they were outcasts and only wanted to be part of their children’s lives.

But after learning about Sheila shooting John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), he’s disgusted by her behavior. Deacon assured Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) that he hadn’t been in contact with Sheila. However, he’s about to break his promise.

According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sheila seeks Deacon’s assistance fleeing the police. While Deacon knows the right thing to do is turn her in, he does the opposite.

Deacon Sharpe agrees to help Sheila Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will be angry and confused about why Deacon helps Sheila. Two weeks ago, he reassured Hope and Taylor that he was done with Sheila. Now when his old pal comes calling for help, he’s willing to answer.

Deacon knows Sheila’s dangerous, so why would he help her? One theory is that he’s in fear for his life. Sheila’s on edge, and her anger increases when she doesn’t get what she wants. Deacon doesn’t want to poke the bear for fear of his own life. Maybe he hopes that by assisting Sheila, his life will be spared.

Another theory is that Deacon might help Sheila to get back at the Forresters and Logans. Like Sheila, Deacon’s been treated like an outsider pushed out of his daughter’s life. No matter how much he changes, everyone will continue to judge him. By helping Sheila, he’s getting a little payback since they’ll be in constant fear for the rest of their lives.

Deacon Sharpe’s actions have consequences on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Helping Sheila flee will bite Deacon big time on The Bold and the Beautiful. The police are hot on Sheila’s trail, and when she’s caught, they’ll also be looking for her accomplices.

When the Forresters and Logans learn what Deacon did, they’ll be furious. Hope will be crushed by her dad’s betrayal. She defended him against everyone, and she believed he’d genuinely changed. Yet, his latest actions prove otherwise.

Meanwhile, Deacon’s blossoming friendship/romance with Taylor will take a massive hit. Taylor is warming up to the bartender, yet her opinion about Deacon will change. She almost lost her daughter and son-in-law because of Sheila. Deacon knew how much Taylor and her family were hurting because of Sheila, so why he helped her escape is a mystery.

