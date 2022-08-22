‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Deacon’s Deal With the Devil in Disguise

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) will be stuck between a rock and a hard place. The reformed bad boy is a penchant for trouble, which often lands him in prison. Deacon’s latest dilemma will have him teaming up with a former friend.

Deacon Sharpe’s one-night stand leads to trouble on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know Deacon’s love life is the source of his drama. The bartender has been single and not looking for love. But when a mysterious redhead came knocking at his door, he couldn’t resist.

Deacon’s romp with the stranger halted when he noticed one of her toes missing. It didn’t take long for Deacon to realize his lover’s identity. Deacon then watched in horror as Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) took off her wig and mask.

He’s certainly found himself in a conundrum, and things will only worsen for Deacon.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Deacon Sharpe reluctantly makes a deal with Sheila Carter

Deacon is disgusted by the shocking turn of events, and his first instinct is to get rid of Sheila. The two were best pals at one time until Deacon learned how diabolical she was. After shooting her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she’s become public enemy number one.

Deacon promised Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) he’d cut all ties to Sheila. Yet, she’s waltzed back into his life to stir up trouble. It’s a big risk for Sheila to stay with him, and if Deacon’s caught, it’s back to prison for him.

As much as he’d love to be rid of Sheila, it’s not possible. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Deacon agrees to Sheila’s idea of their new living arrangement.

Will the duo’s secret be discovered?

Deacon’s partnership with Sheila is dangerous on The Bold and the Beautiful. Sheila believes their plan will work out perfectly. Everyone thinks she’s dead, so she’ll parade around in her disguise to keep an eye on her family. However, Sheila’s plot may be over before it begins.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, spoilers reveal Hope is in for a surprise when she stops by her dad’s apartment. Will Sheila be in disguise when Hope makes her unannounced visit? Or will the young woman capture Sheila sans disguise?

Chances are, Sheila’s ruse won’t be revealed this soon. But if Hope becomes suspicious, Sheila could resort to her evil tricks, which means cracks in her and Deacon’s partnership.

