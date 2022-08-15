‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Deacon’s Romantic Tryst Lands Him in Trouble

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is The Bold and the Beautiful‘s most famous bad boy. Although he’s a louse, women can resist his good looks and humorous charm. Throughout the years, Deacon’s love life, including his affair with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), has been the center of attention. Everything’s been quiet in Deacon’s personal life, but that’s about to change.

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are ahead.]

The Bold and the Beautiful star Sean Kanan I Kevin Winter/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Deacon Sharpe lands in bed with a stranger

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful characters, Deacon’s love life is the center of attention. He’s been involved with many of the show’s leading ladies, including Brooke, Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones), and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Since his return last year, fans believed he and Brooke would rekindle their affair. However, Deacon accepts that Brooke’s heart belongs to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Deacon makes an emotional plea of love and commitment to Brooke. pic.twitter.com/jFE6zQT3B8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 3, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Deacon Seduced This ‘The Young and the Restless’ Mother-Daughter Duo

Deacon’s love life is in limbo, with the bartender looking for that special someone. He might find it with an unexpected person. According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal that Deacon wakes up in bed with a stranger.

Who is the mysterious stranger?

Deacon is shocked when he finds a woman in his bed. Chances are it’ll be one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s current female characters. So which woman will sink her hoods into Deacon?

The first candidate is Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), who’s grown fond of Deacon. Their friendship appeared to be heading toward a romance before Taylor put the kibosh on it. While many fans would love for them to become a couple, Taylor might be headed for a reunion with Ridge.

The next suspect is Brooke’s younger sister Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Katie’s been single since her divorce from Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and needs some lovin.’ A chance meeting could have Katie throwing caution to the wind and enjoying a romp with Deacon.

Another possibility is Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), who isn’t dead. Fans know Sheila faked her death and wasn’t mauled by a bear. When she was last seen, she asked Deacon for help, but he turned her down. Deacon will be surprised when he finds a disguised Sheila in his bed.

Deacon Sharpes’ new lover creates drama for him on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The identity of the stranger remains a mystery. But whoever she is will create drama for Deacon. If it’s Sheila, she’ll undoubtedly make his life hell. After Deacon refuses to help her, Sheila will get payback by tampering with Deacon’s probation. If the police find out he’s harboring a criminal; it’s back to prison for him.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Deacon does his best to comfort a frantic Sheila. pic.twitter.com/8rtx68kTWT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 6, 2022

Another scenario is that Deacon will become involved with a taken woman. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know characters are unfaithful. It’s a possibility Deacon could end up in bed with someone like Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). However, it seems unlikely because Donna loves her honey bear Eric Forrester (John McCook), stranger things have happened.

Whoever the woman is, Deacon will regret his decision to end up in bed with her.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Hope Begs Deacon to Stay Away From Brooke