‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Dec. 19 – 23: Steffy Confesses, While Katie’s Surprised

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Dec. 19 through 23 reveal a week of holiday surprises. A lot is happening with a confession and a surprise proposition. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Steffy Forrester confesses to the police

It’s been a tough year for beloved heroine Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Even during the holidays, she can’t catch a break. Steffy and her husband John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) investigation has them believing Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is alive.

Steffy’s theory was correct when she bumped into a disguised Sheila at II Giardino. The encounter left Steffy traumatized and allowed Sheila to escape before anyone else could see her. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Steffy confesses to Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) about her encounter.

Will Baker finally take Steffy seriously and reexamine Sheila’s “death”? Or will he dismiss the notion, leaving Steffy fearing for her life?

The walls are closing in…what will Sheila do? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/reAOeuhePb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2022

Shelia Carter disobeys Deacon Sharpe’s wishes

Sheila’s plan is unraveling right before her eyes. After Steffy catches her, Sheila knows the walls are closing on her. Sheila’s accomplice, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is already in enough trouble and faces more if Sheila is caught.

Sheila’s instinct is to run away, but Deacon tries to convince her it’s a bad idea. Yet, his pleas fall on deaf ears. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Sheila flees town.

While Sheila sets down roots in a new location, Deacon is left dealing with the ramifications.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Katie Logan receives a surprise proposal

After enduring much heartache, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is ready to take a chance on love again. Katie’s been flirting with a newly single Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Yet, her ex-husband Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), isn’t ready to give up on her.

Something is definitely beginning to spark between Katie and Carter! ? Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Nmx7jBXbHQ pic.twitter.com/ju6zf9vLnB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 21, 2022

It’s a battle between Carter and Bill for Katie’s heart, which takes an exciting turn this week. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Katie receives a surprising proposition.

Could the proposition be Carter ready to commit to a relationship with Katie? Or could Bill pop the question to his ex-wife? Katie will have a big decision about her future, so which man will she choose?

The Forresters and Logans celebrate Christmas

Although there’s been lots of drama recently, the Forresters and Logans aren’t letting that deter their holiday plans. The two families gather at the Forrester mansion to celebrate the warmth and joy of the season. There will be some touching moments during the shindig.

? @JohnMcCook44 is our Christmas Mood ? Merry Christmas from #BoldandBeautiful! ? pic.twitter.com/Z7sYDUz8WR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 25, 2019

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will give a moving speech about family and traditions. Eric Forrester (John McCook) will serenade everyone with his singing and piano playing. Then there will be some romance as couples share a kiss under the mistletoe.