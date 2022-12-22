‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Dec. 26 – 30: Finn and Steffy Are Blindsided

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Dec. 26 through 30 reveal a shocking post holiday week. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is in for a surprise, meanwhile a new friendship is forming. Here’s what to expect for next week.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Finn and Steffy Forrester are in for a shock

2022 is a year Steffy and her husband John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) want to forget. The couple went through torture thanks to Finn’s mother Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Their Sheila problem is far from over now that they know she’s alive.

The couple is ringing in 2023 worried that Sheila will come after them. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the couple is in for a shock. Naturally, the unexpected surprise will revolved around Sheila.

Maybe the villain shows up on the couple’s doorstep? Or maybe Sheila kidnaps her grandson Hayes Finnegan? Whatever Sheila has planned, it’ll mean disaster for Finn and Steffy.

Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan continue to bond

It took 30 years, but Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have stopped fighting. The women have had a notorious feud over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). But they finally realized Ridge is the problem, not them.

As Ridge contemplated which woman to choose, they made the decision for him. Taylor and Brooke agreed they were done with his waffling behavior and walked out. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Taylor and Brooke’s newfound friendship continues to grow.

The ladies will have a girl chat and discover they have more in common than they realize. With Ridge out of their lives for now, Taylor and Brooke have a beautiful friendship, and let’s hope it stays that way.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Thomas Forrester deals with more consequences

It’s been a month since Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scheme was exposed at Tridge’s wedding. As expected, Thomas is the villain since his actions broke up Ridge and Brooke’s marriage, then derailed his parents’ reunion. Although Thomas would like to forget about the ordeal, it’s easier said than done.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Thomas faces more consequences. His family is already mad at him, and he’s lost Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) so what else is there to lose? Well, Thomas will be out of a job when he’s fired from Forrester Creations.

With no job and family, it’ll be interesting to see his next move. Will he spiral out of control and continue his manipulative ways? Or will this be the wake up call he needs for redemption?