‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for December 2022 reveal a month of revenge. Many big things are in store, including a threat toward Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Here’s what to expect for the coming month.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Deacon Sharpe threatens Sheila Carter

Sheila’s living arrangement with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has taken a friends-with-benefits turn. However, the pair’s bond has been tested because of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Sheila isn’t thrilled that Deacon’s interested in the newly single Brooke.

Sheila’s jealousy toward Brooke frustrates Deacon, who takes matters into his hands. According to Fame 10, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Deacon threatens Sheila. Odds are the threat has to do with Sheila behaving herself, or Deacon will throw her out.

Deacon better be careful when it comes to poking the bear with Sheila. If she goes down, she’s dragging him with her.

John “Finn” Finnegan begins a search for answers

The show’s hunky doctor John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), takes a break from medicine to put on his detective hat. Finn begins a search for answers, which will revolve around his mother. Speculation is Finn will dig into Sheila’s family and discover he has half-siblings. Finn is long overdue to meet his siblings, but not everyone will be happy about the family reunion.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have concerns about Finn digging into Sheila’s past. However, Steffy has her own problems to deal with. The Forrester Creations CEO vows revenge against her brother Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for his CPS call scheme.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Brooke Logans’s big decision about Ridge Forrester

The fallout from Thomas’ manipulations ruined Tridge’s wedding day. With Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) breaking off his engagement to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), he rushes back to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke’s been depressed ever since Ridge dumped her with no explanation. But she’ll be surprised when he comes begging for another chance.

Brooke will have a lot to process upon hearing Ridge’s revelation. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Brooke makes a big decision about her future. Perhaps it’s possible that, for once, Brooke rejects Ridge. If so, the fashion designer will be alone without a woman.

Bill Spencer is up to his old tricks

December will feature everyone’s favorite bad boy CEO Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Bill will return to his scheming ways. Could Bill’s new plan involve business? Or could it have something to do with his romantic life?

Bill’s been waffling between Brooke and Kate Logan (Heather Tom) recently. Maybe his scheme will involve breaking up Brooke and Ridge or Katie and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Whatever his plan, it’ll be a holiday delight seeing ill onscreen.