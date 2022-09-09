‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect During Fall 2022 Season

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate an exciting fall season. From romantic entanglements to a notorious villain still on the loose, a lot is going down. Here’s what to expect during the fall 2022 season.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Ridge Forrester makes a choice

Long before Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was the ultimate waffler. Ridge has bounced between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) for the past three decades. He’s again torn between his two lady loves.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Ridge finally makes his choice. Let’s hope this time he sticks with it.

Douglas Forrester’s custody battle turns ugly

Poor little Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) is in the middle of a custody battle. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) disagree over Douglas’ living situation. With neither side willing to compromise, things are getting ugly.

It’s a battle of the Forresters vs. the Logans as the fight for Douglas commences. Hope’s husband Liam will insert himself into the melee when he voices his suspicions about Thomas. But Liam’s actions might make things worse and hurt his marriage.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Sheila Carter is still a threat

The Forresters and the Logans breathed a sigh of relief when they learned Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) was dead. However, they should know better not to let their guard down. Unbeknownst to them, Sheila is alive and disguised as Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) new lady.

Thanks to her new disguise, Sheila plots to work her way back into her son John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) life. Finn’s been put through the wringer this year because of his mother. He almost died when she shot him, but thanks to Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), he has a second chance.

Finn is happy to be home with his wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and their kids. However, the danger is near, with Sheila lurking around the corner. Deacon saved the couple’s lives once, and he’s doing it again as he tries to keep Sheila away from them. As Sheila risks his freedom, Deacon regrets his deal with her.

Romance is in the air in Los Angeles

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, many of The Bold and the Beautiful characters will find love. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) takes a breather from family drama to focus on his love life. Could his new lady be none other than Li?

After her botched wedding to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Paris is ready to move on. As she helps her ex-boyfriend Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz) work on his fashion collection, old sparks will reignite. Will Paris realize her mom Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech), was right about Zende?

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) are basking in the afterglow of their reunion. However, the couple will be involved in their families’ drama. With Eric and Donna taking opposite sides, their relationship will be tested.

Carter might be heartbroken again when something turns his life upside down. Odds are it involves his girlfriend, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Could the couple have an offscreen breakup? Or will tragedy befall the jewelry designer?

