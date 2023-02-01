‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for February 2023

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for February 2023 indicate huge decisions. One character chooses between two lovers while another contemplates a new career path. Here’s what to expect for the coming month.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Sheila Carter will be in a love triangle

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has become the show’s new sexpot, with men falling for the notorious villain. She has her new beau Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), wrapped around her finger. Sheila is free from prison thanks to Bill, living it up at his mansion. However, Sheila’s ex-lover Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan will be an issue.

The best is yet to come for Sheila Carter! ? Did you see #BoldandBeautiful's special Halloween episode? Watch now on @paramountplus: https://t.co/NUpyUF2AdT pic.twitter.com/LxlpVFkG3s — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 31, 2022

Deacon is still hung up on Sheila and isn’t ready to let go. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Deacon sneaks into Bill’s mansion to see Sheila. Unfortunately, Sheila won’t be happy to see Deacon; however, she might change her mind after Deacon professes his love.

Sheila’s situation has become more complicated, with Deacon still in love with her. Although she’s adamant she wants to be with Bill, she’ll be rethinking her feelings for him and Deacon.

Taylor Hayes might go to prison

Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) past is returning to haunt her. Bill threatened to send Taylor to prison for shooting him to save Sheila from jail. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) complied with Bill’s demand to protect her mother.

Family and friends are rallying around Taylor, yet not everyone is supportive. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is furious after discovering Taylor shot Bill. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Katie blames Taylor for the Bill and Sheila situation. However, Taylor’s friend Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) defends her.

Katie and Brooke are at odds over Taylor’s situation. Katie’s main concern is protecting Bill and her family from Sheila. To get rid of Sheila, Katie might turn Taylor into the police. But Katie’s actions will do more harm than good.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Hope Logan turns down Thomas Forrester

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) thought she was done with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Yet, he’s again back in her life. After learning that Hope’s fashion line is failing, Thomas offers to help. He pleads for a chance to return to Forrester Creations.

What a beautiful ending to a bold fashion show! Watch today's episode of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus to see all of the stunning runway looks: https://t.co/cgvuHu6P4o pic.twitter.com/4srfBUGNXU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 3, 2022

Hope contemplates whether she can trust Thomas enough to rehire him. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Hope dashes Thomas’ dreams of returning to work. Thomas will be crushed by the news and must consider his next step.

Will he continue to pressure Hope and Steffy into rehiring him? Or will he break out on his own? Thomas could start his fashion house and give Forrester Creations a run for their money. Seeing Thomas succeed away from the company will spark regret in Hope, Steffy, and the rest of the Forresters.