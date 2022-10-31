‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for November 2022 promise big surprises. A lot is happening, from beloved characters returning to new romances blooming. Here’s what to expect for the next month.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Lauren Fenmore will cross over to the show

The Bold and the Beautiful has done many crossovers with its sister soap, The Young and the Restless. In October 2022, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) visited Los Angeles. Now, another Genoa City resident will make an appearance in November.

According to Daytime Confidential, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) will pop over for an appearance. Lauren will catch up with her former flame Eric Forrester (John McCook). Aside from talking business and fashion, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will be a topic of conversation. Lauren will breathe a sigh of relief, knowing her longtime tormentor is dead.

However, Sheila is alive and running around in disguise, unbeknownst to Lauren. Here’s hoping the two will cross paths during Lauren’s visit.

Stephen Logan is returning for a visit

The Logan family will get a long overdue visit from a relative. According to People, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers confirm Patrick Duffy is reprising his role as family patriarch Stephen Logan. Duffy won’t be appearing on the CBS soap opera alone. His real-life girlfriend, General Hospital actor Linda Purl will guest star as Stephen’s new lady friend.

Stephen’s last appearance came in October 2011, and his return is scheduled for November 23 and 28. It’s been 11 years since he’s seen his daughters, and the family will have much to discuss as they gather for Thanksgiving.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest the CPS call scheme is exposed

Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) framing of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for the CPS call destroyed Bridge’s marriage. With Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) back with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), the Tridge family reunion is complete. Yet, as Ridge and Taylor plan to wed, trouble looms.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint the truth of the CPS call will be revealed. The fallout will cause heartache for the Tridge family and Thomas, who’ll face backlash. Brooke will also use this to her advantage to wing back Ridge. However, Ridge’s next decision may surprise everyone.

Romance drama is ahead for many couples

November will be a huge month for many couples. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) are still basking in their romantic reunion. The couple endured many obstacles because of his mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), but gone, they’re ready for a fresh start. However, the couple faces another threat, which might have to do with Steffy’s presumed dead mother-in-law.

Speaking of Sheila, she continues to hide out in Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) apartment. But their living arrangement might change. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Deacon makes a bold move that affects Sheila’s life. Will he turn her into the police? Or will he propose to his evil lady friend?

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas’ growing attraction spell trouble for her marriage to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Yet, Thomas’ CPS scheme will put things in a new perspective. Liam will use the situation to prove he was right about Thomas. But will Hope turn her back on Thomas or feel compassion for him?