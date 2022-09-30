‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal love is in the air for October. From a Tridge reunion to marital problems for Lope, a lot is going down. Here’s what to expect in the coming month.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Krista Allen, and Thorsten Kaye I Monte Carlo TV Festival/ SC Pool/Corbis via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Ridge Forrester realizes his destiny

Ridge has been torn between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) for the past three decades. The fashion designer is again in the same situation with the two women. Ridge’s marriage to Brooke is in trouble because of his kids. After Brooke “calls” CPS on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Ridge realizes he’s not destined to be with Brooke.

In front of Taylor and Thomas, Steffy urges Ridge to return where he belongs, with Taylor. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/PEwSB2L80W pic.twitter.com/tnXYUWDGbM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 12, 2022

In true soap opera style, Ridge immediately takes off to find Taylor, who is in Aspen. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Ridge pulls out all the stops to win back Taylor. However, Taylor might not be so quick to take back her waffling ex-husband.

Meanwhile, after getting wind of Taylor’s whereabouts via Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Brooke takes off for Aspen. Will she arrive in time to stop the Tridge reunion? Or will Brooke be heartbroken seeing Ridge choose Taylor?

Liam Spencer worries about Hope Logan

The custody situation with Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) is affecting everyone. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) relationship is being tested because of it. Hope believes Thomas has changed and wants him to be part of Douglas’ life. However, Liam is skeptical.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Liam worries Thomas is using Douglas to lure Hope. Thomas has a dangerous past, and Liam doesn’t trust him around Hope. With Liam and Hope having opposing views about Thomas, their marriage could end in a split.

With Hope single, that leaves her open as a new love interest for Thomas. Perhaps that’s exactly what the fashion designer wants.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) being the caring sister she is, worries about Brooke. According to Fame10, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Donna voices her concerns to Eric Forrester (John McCook) about Brooke and Ridge. Will Eric reassure Donna she has nothing to worry about? Or will the couple find themselves at odds over the latest family drama?

The mystery of who called CPS will continue to play out during October. Ridge heard the voice message implicating Brooke, but there’s more to the story. Speculation is Brooke was set up, possible to break up her and Ridge. Thomas looks like the primes suspect, but could it be Douglas who called.

The fallout from the CPS scandal isn’t over, and many lives will be impacted when the truth is revealed.

