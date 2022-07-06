‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Wakes up, but Is Still in Danger

John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) has another chance at life on The Bold and the Beautiful. After being shot, fans thought their favorite hero was gone for good. Yet, like many characters, Finn returned from the dead. However, he’s not out of the woods yet.

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are ahead.]

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Finn wakes up from his coma

The past three months have been a whirlwind for fans. On the April 1 episode, viewers watched in horror as Finn was shot by his mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), while protecting Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Although Finn was pronounced dead, many fans didn’t give up hope that he’d return.

The May 23 episode brought joy to the audience, who were ecstatic that Finn was alive. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) snuck her comatose son from the hospital to care for him at home. After being in a coma for so long, the most-anticipated moment has arrived. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Finn wakes up.

Finn wakes up to a nightmare

While Finn waking up is a huge milestone, it’s also a nightmare for The Bold and the Beautiful doctor. Instead of seeing the face of his loving adoptive mother, he’ll see the mom responsible for his ordeal. Finn will be groggy at first, but when his memory returns, he’ll be in panic mode.

Sheila’s a dangerous woman, and Finn’s finally realized it. Although he tried to give his birth mother the benefit of the doubt, seeing her pull a gun on his wife has Finn ready to cut ties with Sheila. Yet, she’s not ready to give up her son again.

As Finn tries to escape, Sheila will calm her son and apologize for her actions. Shooting Finn was an accident, and Sheila will explain her side of the story in hopes Finn will understand. In Sheila’s mind, Steffy and the rest of the Forresters set this in motion.

They’re trying to keep her from her son, and she will not let that happen. However, the walls are closing on Sheila, and soon everyone will know Finn’s alive.

What’s next for Finn on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Finn’s primary focus is on Steffy and their kids, and he wants to get back to them. However, Sheila’s standing in the way of the family reunion. But Sheila won’t be able to hold Finn much longer.

Speculation is that help is on the way for Finn when someone subdues Sheila so he can escape. Finn’s first instinct is to rush home, where the Forresters will be surprised to see he’s alive. Yet, there’s one drawback to Finn’s reunion with Steffy.

Steffy left town with the kids to have time to grieve Finn’s death. But she’ll be in for a surprise when her presumed-dead husband tracks her down. Finn and Steffy’s reunion will be magical as the two celebrate a second chance together.

However, more trouble is ahead for the couple. Sheila’s not going down easily and will get her revenge behind bars. Also, Li could be a challenge to the couple’s happiness. Although Li’s “dead,” speculation is she’s alive and returning in time to start a feud with her daughter-in-law.

