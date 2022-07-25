‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn’s Rescued, Sinn Reunion Fast Approaching

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal it’ll be a massive week for John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Poor Finn’s been through a rough time the past three months, including being shot and held captive by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). However, things are looking up for the doctor. Here’s what to expect for July 25 through 29.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Tanner Novlan I Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Finn finally gets freed

Finn has finally realized how dangerous his mother, Sheila is. Aside from shooting and holding him captive, Sheila is responsible for Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) death. Enraged over Sheila’s actions, Finn is more determined than ever to escape. While his past attempts have failed, according to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal luck is on Finn’s side.

Who’s ready to see what happens this week on all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful? We know we are! ?? Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/FFYMClw05P — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 24, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: New Theory Suggests Finn Kills Sheila

He musters up enough courage to overpower Sheila. A video promo reveals that Finn’s latest escape proves to be successful. In the clip, Finn calls Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), telling her they’ll be together soon. With Finn officially free, Sinn fans anxiously await his romantic reunion with Steffy.

Meanwhile, Sheila’s not going down without a fight. Finn has his freedom, but Sheila’s is still at stake with the threat of prison. In a last-ditch attempt to elude the police, Sheila seeks assistance from Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Will Deacon help his former pal, or will he turn her in?

Li Finnegan reveals that Finn is alive

While Sheila is holding Finn captive, Li is working to get him rescued. Last week, fans were happy to learn Li was alive. Her main priority is ensuring Finn is away from Sheila, and she receives help from her new friend Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Bill is stunned by Li’s revelation that Finn is alive. Realizing that Finn’s in danger, Bill steps up to reunite the mother and son. When Finn’s finally rescued, Bill offers him his private jet so he can fly to Monaco to be with Steffy.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers indicate Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes grow closer

Last week, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) were upset to learn Steffy had checked into a clinic. While the doctors informed the pair that Steffy needed her space, they ignore the recommendation. This week they fly to Monaco to support their daughter through this troubling time.

Taylor and Ridge learn concerning news about Steffy’s current state of mind. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/jtDUQIt8m4 pic.twitter.com/EGvK5AiskV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 22, 2022

According to Fame 10, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Ridge and Taylor will have an emotional plane ride to Monaco. The exes will bond as they worry about their daughter. Steffy’s situation may spark old feelings between the couple.

Two weeks ago, Ridge broke Taylor’s heart by reuniting with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Knowing Ridge, he might be second-guessing his reunion with Brooke after spending time with Taylor. However, the Tridge reunion will be thwarted by Taylor’s new friend, Deacon.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Support Taylor and Deacon’s Romance