‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Dec. 12 – 16: Ridge Can’t Make a Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Dec. 12 through 16 reveal a week of decision-making. A lot is happening with Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) indecisiveness to Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) questioning an alliance. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester’s waffling continues

Ridge is the show’s OG waffler bounding back and forth between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) for the last 30 years. After his wedding to Taylor was busted, Ridge begged Brooke for another chance, but she turned him down. Now, the fashion designer is stuck trying to decide which woman to spend his life with. Ridge will have help in his decision-making.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Eric questions Ridge about his true feelings for Brooke and Taylor. pic.twitter.com/A4PCgoEEyV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 22, 2022

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) offers advice. Since Eric is Team Logan, we can guess which direction he’ll encourage his son to take.

Meanwhile, Brooke and Taylor’s rivalry has cooled off for now. The two women have found common ground in realizing Ridge is the source of the problem. Could they finally decide it’s time to cut the philandering playboy loose?

Thomas Forrester’s downfall continues

Actions have consequences, and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is learning the hard way. After his CPS scheme was exposed, Thomas faces a massive downfall. His family is angry with him, and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) moves back in with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Things are only going to get worst for the bad boy.

According to Fame 10, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say Thomas is fired from Forrester Creations. With no job and family, one must wonder what’s next for Thomas. Could losing everything be the motivation for him to change? Or will it make him hellbent on revenge?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers hint that Sheila Carter flees the police

Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) days of freedom are numbered. Thanks to her son John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) investigation, he’s learned that his mother is alive. Fearing for their safety, Finn and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) approach the police with their theory. Since Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) and Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) aren’t reliable, Finn and Steffy will have to protect themselves.

The walls are closing in…what will Sheila do? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/reAOeuhePb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Sheila plans to go on the run to escape being caught. However, she hates the thought of leaving her son and grandson. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint Sheila will be torn between her family and her freedom.

Sheila’s accomplice, Deacon, also stands to lose his freedom and family. He knows if Sheila stays, it’ll be trouble for both of them, which is why he encourages her to run. Although he knows he made a mistake letting Sheila stay with him, Deacon won’t resist helping his friend/lover one last time. But will he regret his decision?