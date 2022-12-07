‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Dec. 8-9: The Hunt Is on for Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Dec. 8 through 9 reveal Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is in trouble. Sheila’s plot to fake her death has backfired now that John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) knows she is alive. The notorious villain has to figure out the next step in her plan.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Sean Kanan and Kimberlin Brown I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Sheila Carter goes on the run

Sheila’s good luck was bound to run out at some point. She’s been hiding out at Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) place without a care in eh world while everyone assumes she’s dead. However, her plans have unraveled this week after Finn receives her severed toe. After doing his investigation, Finn deduces that Sheila is alive.

The walls are closing in…what will Sheila do? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/reAOeuhePb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Is Sheila Carter Leaving? Her Crimes Are Piling Up

Finn and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) share their news with the Forrester and the Logans. Now that everyone knows Sheila’s alive, the hunt is on for the fugitive. With the walls closing in, Sheila does what she does best and flees town. Meanwhile, Deacon is left behind to deal with the fallout.

According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Finn and Steffy ask Deacon for help in locating Sheila. Will he keep his lover’s whereabouts a secret? Or will Deacon blab and, in the process, cause trouble for himself?

Bill Spencer’s dark side alarms Liam Spencer

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has been behaving himself, but the good guy image is falling apart. Old Dollar Bill returns to his bad-boy ways as he brings out his iconic sword necklace. While Bill’s return to the dark side will make for captivating drama, not everyone will be excited.

According to Fame 10, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) becomes concerned about Bill’s demeanor. It’s unclear who or what Bill is targeting, but Liam will try to stop his father’s evil scheme. Yet, once Bill sets his mind to something, there’s no turning back.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Katie Logan asks Carter Walton an important question

Speaking of Bill, his ex-wife Katie Logan (Heather Tom), is moving on. After rejecting Bill’s attempt at reconciliation, Katie is getting flirty with her new beau Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). But as things are heating up, Katie may put the brakes on their blossoming romance.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Carter share a flirty exchange. pic.twitter.com/mvrTaRWzsF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 18, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Carter Is Moving Too Fast in His Relationship With Katie

According to Soap Hub, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Katie asks Carter a critical question. That question may have to pertain to his ex-girlfriend Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), who abruptly left town. Carter and Quinn’s breakup stemmed from their different views of their future.

Carter is ready to settle down and have a wife and kids. He won’t have that with Quinn, but could Katie be the woman who gives him want he wants? Or will it be a repeat situation like with Quinn?