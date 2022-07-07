‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Jack Returns to Devastating News

The Bold and the Beautiful character Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is a popular newcomer. Since his arrival in August 2021, Jack’s been in a huge storyline involving his son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). It’s been a while since viewers saw Jack, but they’ll be seeing more of him.

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are ahead.]

The Bold and the Beautiful star Ted King I Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Jack Finnegan returns this week

It’s been seven months since Jack appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful. A lot has changed, including Finn’s tragic “death.” Fans are perplexed why Jack wasn’t seen during the aftermath of Finn and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) shooting. Well, fans will finally see the elusive Jack.’

Ted King brings Jack Finnegan back to The Bold and the Beautiful #BoldandBeautiful #WeekInSoapshttps://t.co/6YSkRUD2FK pic.twitter.com/2V4Eqv8Yh2 — Soap Central (@soapcentral) June 26, 2022

According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal that Jack returns on July 7 looking for his estranged wife, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). Like Steffy, Jack is unaware that Li has Finn hidden. Li’s weird behavior has raised eyebrows, and Jack hopes to receive answers. However, he’ll get more than he bargained for with his latest visit.

Jack Finnegan learned the devastating truth about Finn’s ‘death’

Needing answers about his wife’s whereabouts, Jack turns to the Forresters for help. Jack has been kept in the dark about Finn’s death, but he finally learns the devastating truth. During a conversation with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Jack discovers Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) shot Finn.

Jack will be heartbroken, and he’ll also feel guilt. He’ll blame himself for bringing Sheila into their lives and setting up this tragic chain of events. While their affair gave him Finn, it also led to destruction in his life. His marriage ended, and he lost his son; now, he has nothing.

However, Jack will be in for a massive surprise.

A Finnegan family reunion is coming on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Jack’s visit on The Bold and the Beautiful starts bad, but good news is coming. Unbeknownst to Jack and the rest of the family, Finn’s alive thanks to Li. With Finn awake, it’s a matter of time before he’s reunited with Jack.

Finn awakes and is startled by his surroundings and situation. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/dwbdPcKpCc pic.twitter.com/s8cprIURIV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 6, 2022

Speculation is Jack is the one who hunts down a fugitive and rescues his son. Jack and Finn have been estranged since he confessed the truth about Finn’s paternity. However, the Sheila situation will bring the father and son closer together.

But the family reunion is missing one person, Li. Although viewers saw Li’s car crash into the water during the chase with Sheila, Li might have survived. When Li returns, she’ll have a lot of explaining about Finn being alive and keeping the truth. It’ll also open up the chance for her and Jack to reconcile.

