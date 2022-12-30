‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Steffy Haunted by Her Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Jan. 2 through 6 reveal a dramatic New Year. A lot is happening, including blackmail and a surprising new couple. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Steffy Forrester’s secrets come back to haunt her

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has done things she’s not proud of. But the Forrester Creations CEO has turned over a new leaf. Like many characters, Steffy wants to forget about her past, but that’s easier said than done.

It’s been a while since Bill has stopped by to see Steffy. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ryOCB3e78J — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 28, 2018

According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy’s past haunts her. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) teaming with Steffy’s mother-in-law Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) spells trouble. Bill’s already spilled one of Steffy’s secrets by telling John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) about his and Steffy’s one-night stand years ago.

Finn was shocked about learning of Steffy and Bill’s affair. Although he’s a supportive husband, the couple’s marriage will be tested.

Sheila Carter makes a bold move

Sheila’s crimes have finally caught up with her. Now that Steffy and Finn know she’s alive, Sheila faces life behind bars. Yet, the villain isn’t going down without a fight. Thanks to her new partner, Bill, Sheila may gain her freedom.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Sheila drops a bombshell on her daughter-in-law Steffy. Sheila knows that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shot Bill and uses that to her advantage. Sheila will blackmail Steffy with the secret to stay out of prison.

If Sheila goes to prison, she’ll ensure Taylor is also in a jail cell. Sheila’s threat leaves Steffy in a tough predicament and will further strain her marriage to Finn.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal couple gets romantic

Romance will be in the air in 2023. With the New Year, it means the beginning of new romantic pairings. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest an unexpected couple kisses.

The walls are closing in…what will Sheila do? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/reAOeuhePb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2022

Chances are that it’s Bill and Sheila who share a liplock. The duo is taking their partnership to the romantic level as they get physical. Bill’s been lonely since Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) dumped him. His quest for love sent him into Sheila’s arms, making their pairing a massive shock.

The two villains hooking up will bring some excitement to the show. But not everyone will be happy with the new couple.