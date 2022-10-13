‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Moves on With a Newly Single Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will have a new man in her life. After her split with her ex-husband Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), she hasn’t been interested in dating. However, that will change thanks to her friend Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are ahead.]

The Bold and the Beautiful star Heather Tom I Leon Bennett/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers hint that a Katie Logan and Carter Walton romance is on the horizon

Katie is about to be front and center in an upcoming storyline focusing on her love life. This week Bill meets with Katie, hopeful of reconciling with his ex-wife. However, Katie isn’t so fast to hop on board with a Batie reunion.

Katie worries that Bill is still in love with her sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke has always been a source of contention for the couple, thanks to her and Bill’s affair. Bill and Katie’s latest breakup stems from Katie seeing a video of the two kissing.

From Aspen to Los Angeles, the drama is heating up on B&B! #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/2Sh3rrsUa5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 9, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Katie Steals Quinn’s Man

Bill’s already tried to one Katie back once, but she turned him down. His latest attempt at wooing her will also fail. With Bill out of the picture, Katie is ready to move on. According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Katie makes a bold move after Carter makes a confession about him and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer).

Speculation is that Carter reveals he and Quinn are no longer a couple. With Carter, a free man, Katie sets her sights on the hunky lawyer.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ has teased a romance between the two since last year

Katie and Carter’s romance has been coming on The Bold and the Beautiful for a long time. Last year, the writers began toying with the idea of making them a couple. After Carter and Quinn’s affair was exposed, Katie admonished Carter for his actions. Yet, she also felt empathy because she knows how love makes you do crazy things.

When Quinn dumped Carter to stay with Eric Forrester (John McCook), Katie comforted the heartbroken attorney. The two became friends as they bonded over their heartache. While it appeared a romance was brewing, the writers dropped the storyline.

Carter moved on with Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) and was set to marry her until Quinn interrupted the ceremony. After Eric dumped Quinn for Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), she reunited with Carter. Yet, Carter and Quinn’s happiness is short-lived.

With Quinn officially off the canvas, Carter is a single man. He’ll need comfort after this latest heartbreak, and Katie will offer her support.

Katie Logan and Carter Walton become the show’s new famous couple

The Bold and the Beautiful has been hit and miss with some romantic pairings. Yet, Katie and Carter are a couple that will be loved. The two have endured many romantic heartaches, so the two broken-hearted souls finding love with each other is a sweet love story.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Carter’s bond grows stronger. pic.twitter.com/5zsVJGpeW7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2021

However, like many couples, the two will face challenges, including Katie’s ex. Bill will be jealous seeing Katie with Carter, and the publishing CEO could interfere in their relationship. Katies’ sister Brooke could also get in on the action by convincing Katie to return to Bill, although a Brill reunion seems more likely than a Batie one.

Aside from Bill, there’s also Quinn. Although Carter will try to move on from his ex, his love for her won’t die. When and if Quinn returns, things will become more complicated for Katie and Carter. Maybe the anticipated feud between Katie and Quinn over Carter will come to fruition.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Want Carter With Katie, Not Paris