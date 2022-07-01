‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Is Li Still Alive? Naomi Matsuda Rumored to Return

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest viewers might not have seen the last of Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). Li is a popular character and has been involved in significant storylines since her August 2021 debut. Last week, it appeared the show had written Li off in a tragic way. However, there may be a few more twists to come.

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are ahead.]

Naomi Matsuda I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Is Li Finnegan really dead?

From the moment Li arrived on the scene, The Bold and the Beautiful fans loved her. As John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) adoptive mother, she won viewers over with her performances. Li had huge storylines, including discovering her husband Jack Finnegan’s (Ted King) affair with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) led to Finn’s conception.

After Sheila shot Finn in cold blood, Li went into protective mother mode. She snuck a comatose Finn from the hospital and cared for him in her home. However, Li’s secret was uncovered when Sheila escaped from prison and came to Li’s home.

With Sheila in hot pursuit, a frightened Li makes a run for her life. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/9bJiVQSNjj pic.twitter.com/05FiYs1pwn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 23, 2022

The two women argue over Finn, who showed signs of waking up. Although they called a truce, Li angered Sheila by trying to call the police. A scuffle broke out, and Li fled in fear for her life. A high-speed car chase ensued, and on the June 22 episode, fans watched Li’s Jeep crash into the water.

It appears Li is dead, but as fans know, characters can return, especially from a watery grave.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers hint Li Finnegan is still alive

After Li’s crash, fans were upset over the character’s death. Many blasted the show for killing off the beloved doctor, while others prayed Li swam to safety. Well, there may be good news for fans.

According to Soap Opera Spy, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Li is returning. Matsuda was photographed on set helping the cast celebrate co-star John McCook’s Daytime Emmy win. News of Matsuda’s appearance at the studio hints that Li will be coming back, and she might have survived Sheila’s murder attempt.

How could Li Finnegan return to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

With Li “dead,” Sheila has taken over caring for Finn, who is waking up. Finn will be in for a shock when Sheila’s the first face he sees upon opening his eyes. Finn’s first instinct is to get away from her and reunite with his wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Li and Sheila receive an unexpected surprise. pic.twitter.com/ejckY4NBJX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 20, 2022

Sheila will do anything to keep Finn away from Steffy; however, her plan will be foiled by Li. When Li returns, she’ll want Sheila to pay for her crimes and will have her arrested. With Sheila returning to jail, Li will assert herself as Finn’s only mother. Yet, Li and Finn’s relationship might be strained.

While Finn is grateful to Li for saving him, he’ll be upset she didn’t tell Steffy. Speaking of Steffy, she’ll also be furious Li let her believe her husband was dead. As Li mentioned, she blames Steffy and the Forresters for Sheila coming into their lives. If Steffy thought Sheila was the mother-in-law from hell, she hasn’t seen Li’s dark side.

