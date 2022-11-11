‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov 14-18: Brooke’s Heartbreaking Realization

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Nov. 14 through 18 reveal a week of surprises. A lot is happening, from Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) decision about her marriage to surprising information revealed. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang I Francois Durand/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Brooke Logan grieves the end of her marriage

Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are the show’s super couple. Yet, like many relationships, theirs is drama-filled. The couple is again headed for splitsville thanks to Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) manipulations.

Believing Brooke called CPS, Ridge abruptly dumped her and reunited with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Brooke is adamant that Ridge will return to her; however, she learns that’s not the case when she’s served with annulment papers. While Brooke normally fights for her man, her next step will be a shocker.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge’s heart breaks when Brooke gives the wrong answer to a specific question. pic.twitter.com/KOP1a3DKkn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 3, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Brooke finally accepts her marriage is over. Since Ridge has made it clear he’s not coming home, she signs the documents. While every man will be lining up to date Brooke, she’ll still be pining away for her destiny.

Wedding bells will soon ring for Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes

While Brooke is nursing a broken heart, Taylor is basking with joy. The world-renowned psychiatrist is thrilled Ridge chose her and is committed to their family. Now that they’re settled into the beach house, the couple plans for the future.

The ink is barely dry on his annulment papers, but that doesn’t stop Ridge from making a huge decision. According to Fame 10, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest he proposes to Taylor. Knowing how fast things move in the soap opera, the couple will want to get married ASAP.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has little time to plan a wedding, but she’ll pull it off for her parents. But given how dramatic weddings can be, there will be trouble for Tridge’s nuptials.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Thomas Forrester receives shocking news

Thomas is officially back to his bad-boy ways, unbeknownst to everyone. The young fashion designer broke ups Ridge and Brooke’s marriage by framing her as the CPS caller. With Ridge and Taylor back together, Thomas is on cloud nine. However, that joy could come to a screeching halt.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke hurls accusations against Thomas. pic.twitter.com/You9ewqTJu — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 23, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: The Storyline That Has Fans Demanding New Writers

According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas receives shocking news. It’s only a matter of time before someone discovers his deception. Could the news be that someone knows the truth about the CPS call?

Or could the information be about Brooke? Maybe Thomas catches Brooke in a liplock with another man, possibly Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). The evidence would kill two birds with one stone. Not only would Bridge’s marriage be over, but so would Lopes, which means Thomas has a shot with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

No matter what the news is, Thomas isn’t done with his schemes.